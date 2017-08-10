Billie Lourd Will Inherit Nearly $7 Million From Late Mother Carrie Fisher

Legendary actress Carrie Fisher has left her only daughter, Billie Lourd, nearly $7 million of inheritance, reports say.

In new court documents filed by the Star Wars actress’ estate executor, it was noted that Billie Lourd will inherit $6.8 million in property owned by her late mother, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The news outlet also revealed that Carrie Fisher’s assets include “a life insurance policy, ownership of various LLCs, multiple bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, jewelry, artwork, and collectibles.”

Aside from that, Billie Lourd will also inherit “rights to her mother’s public image, likeness and signature, along with intellectual property rights, which include proceeds from books, trademarks and copyrights.”

There is also a possibility that Billie Lourd could collect additional money in trusts not reflected in the probate case. It is believed that the 25-year-old actress could also acquire all proceeds from Carrie Fisher’s memorabilia set that is scheduled to be auctioned in September.

In addition, Carrie Fisher’s estate, which she shared with her late mother, Debbie Reynolds, is currently on the market for a whopping $18 million. The said amount will most likely go into the late actress’ trust.

Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, suffered a heart attack last December while on-board a flight from London to Los Angeles. She passed away at the age of 60.

Just a day after the actress’ death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away at the age of 84.

Earlier this month, Billie Lourd opened up about how she’s coping with the loss of her mother and grandmother. In an interview with American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson for Town & Country‘s September issue, the Scream Queens star revealed that her sense of humor helped her with grief.

“If life’s not funny, then it’s just true — and that would be unacceptable. Even when [my mom] died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, ‘Well, she’s upstaging me once again, of course — she had to.'”

Billie Lourd also admitted that after her mother’s death, she tries to emulate her, particularly in doing interviews.

“Looking back and watching her interviews, I try to model what I do after her. She was so good at it. She would get so annoyed with me if I ever did a fake interview. She’d say, ‘Tell the real story.’ “

And now that Carrie Fisher is gone, she admits that she is finally living her life outside of her mother’s and grandmother’s shadows. Billie Lourd added that this will be the first time that she will get to own her life and stand independently.

“I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie.”

Billie Lourd is currently living in Carrie Fisher’s home and plans to invite a couple of friends to move in and accompany her.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]