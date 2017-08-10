Kirsten Storms Opens Up About ‘GH’ Break And Who Helped Her Tackle Severe Depression

Kirsten Storms has had a rough couple of months. Earlier this year, General Hospital fans were wondering what was happening to her as she looked frail and gaunt. Shortly after the questioning began, it was announced that Storms would be taking a leave of absence from the show. There was no timeline given for her return and the details were minimal. As time passed, things were being circulated around social media, including some insinuations the soap actress may have been using drugs. Once she caught wind of that, Kirsten Storms set the record straight.

Severe depression is what had Kirsten Storms looking and feeling sick. She had been through a lot in the last decade, taking two previous breaks from General Hospital. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brandon Barash decided to approach the executive producer and explain Storms’ issue to him. He encouraged his ex-wife to seek help once he realized how things were affecting her. Barash and Frank Valentini worked it out so that Kirsten could have four months off while she figured things out. She used three of those months to seek treatment and get her medication right, and the final month is for her to ease back into work at General Hospital. Despite their marriage not working, their friendship is still going strong.

Next week! #imbaaaaack #gh #Naxie @generalhospitalabc A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

As Kirsten Storms eases back into her daily routine and work schedule, fans are excited to see where Maxie is headed on General Hospital. She has been back twice now, both stints lasting just a day. As the writers get a feel for where they want her in the future, speculation is that her marriage to Nathan (Ryan Paevey) may be in trouble. The Ask Man Landers topic has come up, and it was clear Maxie was not a fan of the columnist. When she finds out her husband is the face behind the name, it is going to be epic.

#latergram from the movies yesterday. Harper's face tho… ???? @brandonjbarash A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Fans are happy that Kirsten Storms was willing to get help for her mental illness and that Brandon Barash was there to help her. The two showed that their relationship was genuine, and when their divorce was announced, General Hospital fans were shocked. Storms is currently dating someone new while she co-parents her daughter with Barash. After a few months off and some much-needed rest, Kirsten Storms is ready to conquer the world again.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]