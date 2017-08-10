Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? ‘KUWTK’ Star Might Be Ready To Settle Down With Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has had her share of failed relationships, but that does not mean that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will just throw in the towel and give up on love. As a matter of fact, Kim Kardashian-West’s younger sister is very much in love at the moment with Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson, and she may be ready to finally take their relationship to the next level.

With her very public split from ex-husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian has learned to keep her relationship as private as possible to protect it and defend herself as well. But being a popular Television personality dating a famous professional basketball player, their romance was definitely bound to be known by all.

Despite their efforts to keep things under the radar, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson finally gave in and started to go out publicly together.

Even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were initially trying to hide their romantic relationship to the public, Kylie Jenner’s big sister and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player might be sharing a very private information to the whole world soon.

Earlier reports revealed that Khloe Kardashian is going to make “an official announcement” very soon and she is over the moon about it. Although no one really knows at the moment what the news is all about, many suggested that the 33-year-old KUWTK star might finally be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal about wanting a baby, even during the time when she was still married to Lamar Odom. The reality star also revealed in one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes that Tristan Thompson wanted to have more babies with her, so the “special announcement” is strongly heading to “baby news.”

This is certainly not the first time that Khloe Kardashian faced pregnancy rumors. The reality star has previously revealed that she and her man have been talking about getting married and having a baby. The blonde statuesque has also been spotted numerous times sporting a massive rock on that specific finger, sparking rumors that she was already engaged to Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to comment on these claims.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]