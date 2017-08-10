‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Asks Fans For Labor & Delivery Advice As Due Date Draws Near

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is just three weeks from away from her due date, and she wants your advice before she goes into labor!

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), the 26-year-old mother-to-be took to Instagram to announce that she is now 37 weeks pregnant and that she and husband Jeremy Roloff have begun preparing for the big day.

“We are getting down to the wire… I’m 37 weeks!!!” Audrey wrote. “We finally started packing our hospital bags today just in case baby girl decides to come early…but we are hoping to have a little more time to get life in order before her big debut. I feel like pregnancy just flew by and I can’t believe we are already at the end!”

Audrey then asked Little People, Big World fans for a little help before her daughter arrives.

“I’d love to hear some of your advice for labor and delivery, songs or scriptures that got you through those tough contractions, what to pack in your hospital bag, and/or what you wish you knew before becoming a first time momma?!”

Fan responses ranged from the spiritual to the practical to the emotional.

“Cast all your fear and anxiety on God,” suggested one fan. “Push out and away all doubt.”

“Chapstick and lotion! Super dry in hospitals,” said another.

“Good luck! Take it one contraction at a time. I wish I’d known how difficult the first three months postpartum (aka the “fourth trimester”) can be,” admitted another.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Roloff also posted a photo on Instagram to mark Audrey’s 37-week of pregnancy, noting that the “baby could come whenever she wants. It’s time to batten down the hatches, and loose the sails.”

In addition to getting their hospital bags ready, battening down the hatches means that Jeremy and Audrey need to move into their new house. Earlier this year, the couple bought a $465,000 house in the Portland, Oregon, area, which they have been busy renovating. The 2,700 square foot home is about a half hour from Roloff Farms, where Jeremy grew up, and only two miles from Zach and Tori Roloff–which means Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter will grow up with her cousin Jackson Roloff, who was born in May.

Auj is officially 37 weeks along. This baby could come whenever she wants. It's time to batten down the hatches, and loose the sails. This is unchartered waters in unfamiliar climate. The best conditions for a true adventure. #beating50percent A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

In a recent Instagram post that has since been deleted, Audrey told Little People, Big World fans that her daughter’s nursery was nearly ready and that she had decorated it with some adorable items, like a sweet little “sheepy rocker” that she purchased from Wayfair.

Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter is due on Aug. 31.

Do you have any advice for Audrey before she gives birth to her daughter? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]