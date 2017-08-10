Leah Messer And Corey Simms’ Daughter Ali Learns To Ride A Bike

Leah Messer and Corey Simms’ daughter, Ali, recently reached a major milestone.

Years after being diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, 7-year-old Ali has learned to ride a bike and after conquering the task, her Teen Mom 2 star mom shared the exciting news with her fans on Snapchat.

On August 9, In Touch Weekly magazine shared Leah Messer’s Snapchat clip with readers and revealed that the reality star was quite proud of her daughter’s accomplishment.

Around the same time, Leah Messer took to her Instagram page and revealed that her daughter, Ali, as well as Ali’s twin sister, Aleeah, were part of a local softball team. In the caption, Leah Messer told fans that she couldn’t believe her babies had gotten so big.

Leah Messer and Corey Simms welcomed their twin girls in December of 2009, and tied the knot one year later. Then, just months into the former couple’s relationship, Leah Messer admitted on camera that she had slept with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, just days before she and Simms wed. Shortly thereafter, Messer and Simms parted ways.

In addition to her twin girls with Corey Simms, Leah Messer is also mom to 4-year-old Adalynn from her marriage to Jeremy Calvert, which also ended due to cheating allegations.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Leah Messer and her family recently traveled to Florida for a vacation with the reality star’s mom, Dawn Spears, and during their visit, they enjoyed the sights of Walt Disney World. They also visited a local beach and posed for a series of photos.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Leah Messer has been tending to her motherly duties as a single mom for the past year and judging by her social media feed, she’s handing the responsibilities just fine. In fact, she often gushes over her children and has told her fans that she’s loving life as a single mom on multiple occasions.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]