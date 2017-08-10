‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of Aug 14-18: Jordan Kisses Lily, Jack Attacks, Victor Frustrated

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Monday, August 14, through Friday, August 18, promise that Genoa City will see some shakeups next week. Benjamin Hochman (Ben Hermes) will continue to be a factor in Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) life, and her ex-husband Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) really doesn’t like that. And, naturally, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) doesn’t like that Billy doesn’t like it. What a mess!

Monday, August 14, Young and the Restless spoilers

By Monday, August 14, Y&R fans see that Benjamin sticks around Genoa City and decides to make a serious play for Vikki. Meanwhile, Billy and his ex-wife clash over her questionable taste in men. Victoria is still not making sound decisions, and this begs the question of whether she agreed to keep dating Benjamin because she is attracted to the guy and there are real feelings there, or if she’s embarrassed about the one night stand and trying to make it seem legit. It seems clear Victoria doesn’t like sitting on the romance sidelines while Billy and Phyllis are getting more serious. Also next week, Billy finds himself defending Vikki, whether she likes it or not, say new Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central.

Today on #YR, Victoria has a rude awakening, and Cane makes a confession to Juliet! WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7rqxis38H1 pic.twitter.com/EVX85Rb8Mg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 7, 2017

Tuesday, August 15, Y&R spoilers

The latest Y&R spoilers for Tuesday next week predict that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) team up together as parents to try and influence Mattie Ashby (Lexie Stevenson) to keep her distance from Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu). Mattie won’t like this because she and Reed think their parents’ issues aren’t their problems and their romance is just starting. It will be interesting to see where Charlie Ashby (Noah Alexander Gerry) weighs in on this since he’s been bonding recently with Reed over the three teens’ dislike of Juliet Helton (Laur Allen). The same day, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Clair Egan) must make a big decision.

Wednesday, August 16, on The Young and the Restless

Mid-week in Genoa City, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) finds herself outside of her usual comfort zone. This could be about her fledgling romance with Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha). Ashley has hot plans to take her younger would-be lover to the Abbott cabin so that action might still be going on next week. Ashley also has to deal with the presence of her mom Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) at work, and the influence Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) continues to exert over their mother. Is Graham protecting Dina or preying on her?

Thursday, August 17, spoilers for Y&R

Other new Y&R spoilers for Thursday, August 17, reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) can’t let go of his grudge against Billy and uses some new information to one-up his little brother. Could Jack’s temporary triumph relate to Cane offering dirt to someone about his former employer Brash & Sassy? Since Jack refused Cane’s offer to “consult,” it might be that Cane offered his insight to another bidder. With Benjamin in town with his eye on both Victoria and her company, perhaps he bought what Cane was selling. Young and the Restless spoilers for next week also say that Cane plots his next move.

Friday, August 18, on Young and the Restless

As next week closes out, Y&R spoilers indicate that a new enemy sets their sights on Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). Given how many people in Genoa City despise Hilary, who can be left that’s not already her foe? Perhaps it’s Juliet since Hilary befriended her and now is being not so nice. Juliet wasn’t aware of Hilary’s true nature but is rapidly learning just how unpleasant Hilary can be. Other spoilers for next week on The Young and the Restless show that Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) plants a kiss on Lily. Hilary won’t like that one bit. Also, Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) opens up about her troubled past now that the Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) drama heats up.

Finally, next week has lots of action with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) shaking up the family after he finds that both Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) show they can do just fine without him. By next week, Nikki has moved out of the ranch and far from Victor, and Nick is making plans while referring to Victor by his first name and refusing to call him “dad” anymore. There’s also the big news that Greg Rikaart is back on the CBS Daytime set shooting new scenes as Kevin. There’s still more Y&R action to come this week and all these hot Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 14-18.

