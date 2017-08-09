‘American Horror Story’ Season 7: ‘Cult’ Gets a Minority Makeover, Front And Back

American Horror Story Season 7, Cult, has brought a unique perspective to the show that most fans will enjoy, just like they did way back in Season 2 of AHS: Coven. With the female- and minority-driven initiative that Ryan Murphy has instituted in front of and behind the cameras, the show is shaping up to be one for the memory books.

But first, here’s a little background into what American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has been working on outside of the Cult spectrum for fans to understand why this is so important, especially in modern society. It is not enough to hire female or minority actors to make a difference in Hollywood. There needed to be a real change behind the curtains as well, which included putting women and minorities in the writer’s room, as well as in positions of authority, in order to grasp the unique concepts that Murphy has planned for all of his shows, not just American Horror Story.

Ryan Murphy has put into place and promoted the “Half Initiative” to help make his own workplace more inclusive of women and minorities, according to Variety. That includes those in charge of fleshing out and delivering Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult. This does not mean that Murphy pushed all of the white males out of the American Horror Story Season 7 production process, because the initiative calls for at least half of the producers and writers to be women and minorities.

Now that production for Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult has rounded out and is about to make its debut on FX this September, Ryan Murphy has touted his successes with the Half Initiative.

“I love looking around my company and empowering inclusion in all departments” Ryan Murphy said. “I recently led a production meeting and was proud to see that more than half of the people sitting at the table were women and minorities. That’s the way it should be.”

The Half Initiative includes a much more wide-ranging catalog of shows than just American Horror Story. It also includes American Crime Story, Feud, and 9-1-1, the latter being a show on Fox.

Ryan Murphy is perhaps the most prolific TV producer in Hollywood these days following the success of American Horror Story. His talents are sought across the board, but most of his shows have landed at FX given the latitudes afforded to him beyond the standards and practices employed by broadcast networks.

Season 7 of American Horror Story: Cult returns to FX on September 5, which is less than a month away. AHS: Cult will be set in Michigan and run for 11 episodes this fall season.

