Adrienne Maloof Weighs In On Peggy Sulahian’s Alleged Homophobia Amid Rumors Of An ‘RHOBH’ Return

Adrienne Maloof is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Peggy Sulahian’s alleged treatment of her gay brother, Pol’ Atteu.

Following rumors suggesting that the newest member of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast is homophobic and shunned Atteu from her family, Adrienne Maloof, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is taking a stand for Atteu and his fiance, Patrik Simpson.

“What Peggy has done to her brother is absolutely horrific,” Adrienne Maloof said during an interview with Radar Online on August 9. “It is extremely upsetting to me.”

Adrienne Maloof went on to say that Peggy Sulahian’s alleged anti-gay stance is “disgusting” and noted that Atteu and Simpson are wonderful people. She also said that Sulahian knows what she did and has to live with her behavior.

Adrienne Maloof’s comments about Peggy Sulahian’s alleged homophobia come just days after her co-star Kyle Richards’ mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider, said that she had witnessed Sulahian’s reportedly homophobic behavior first-hand.

According to several sources, Peggy Sulahian alleged shamed Atteu and his fiance during their father’s funeral and reportedly attempted to have them kicked out of the gathering by security. As attorney Eileen Keussayan told Radar Online, Sulahian reportedly made it clear that Atteu and his fiance were not welcome at their father’s funeral because they are gay.

In other Adrienne Maloof news, the former reality star was recently linked to rumors claiming she may soon return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans may have noticed, Adrienne Maloof was included in a cast trip to Las Vegas last month, which also included Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp.

Adrienne Maloof was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the show first began in October 2010 and continued to star on the series in a full-time position until after Season 3. Since then, Maloof has made regular guest appearances on the show but has not yet confirmed any plans to return to the series as an official cast member.

