Leah Remini Asks For FBI Investigation Into Scientology, ‘Aftermath’ Will Expose Alleged Abuse In The Church

Leah Remini continued her ongoing war with the Church of Scientology by asking for a federal investigation as her A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, comes to a season’s end.

The former Scientologist slammed her previous church in the second season of Aftermath. The actress says that she plans to get even more aggressive with her attacks on the religion, hoping to shed some light on the alleged abuse she says goes on within the church. Remini hopes to gather enough evidence to warrant a federal investigation into the corrupt religion.

Leah told the Hollywood Reporter that she had already been contacting the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, and the IRS. She even claimed that “everybody who’s ever gone to Scientology has folders and anything you’ve ever said is contained in those folders.”

Throughout the second season of Remini’s Aftermath documentary series, she hoped to explore elements of the Church of Scientology that have been left unaddressed, including its attitude toward alleged abuse within the ranks.

The Church of Scientology has disputed Leah Remini’s claims, saying that they were “false allegations in an effort to garner publicity.” A representative for Scientology told Rolling Stone that Remini’s call for a federal investigation was “pure balderdash.”

“The Church is a religious institution committed to our religious, social and humanitarian missions.”

The Scientologist also said that the actress and her “sources” have “continuously filed false reports with law enforcement” which were all dismissed at the “state and federal level.” The statement closed by calling Remini’s actions a “publicity stunt.”

The former King of Queens star has been extremely vocal in her disagreement with the Church of Scientology since leaving it in 2013. Before her A&E docu-series, the actress penned a book called Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, to reveal her experiences.

Leah Remini said that after the success of the first season of Aftermath, she was contacted by people in the church who were inspired to leave.

Thank you so much to the Television Critics Association for nominating our show. We are all so honored! #TCAAwards #ScientologyTheAftermath A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

The new episodes of Aftermath will delve into the church’s outlook on molestation and abuse she alleged went on throughout the church.

“Scientology policy dictates that children are grown men and women in little bodies.”

Leah alleged that a young girl was not to “shudder” at being “passionately kissed” because it was in Dianetics, which is the Church of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s book written in 1950.

Thank you to @hollywoodreporter for this cover. I am so grateful for the platform #scientologytheaftermath A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

She also said that if a child was molested, he or she would not be allowed to go to the police because it was “against policy.” Instead, a child molester would be brought in and given “spiritual auditing or counseling.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has been nominated for an Emmy award for best informational series or special this year.

