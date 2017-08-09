‘Vikings’ Season 6: Michael Hirst Writes New Episodes, But The Show Is Still Not Officially Renewed

Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings hasn’t even arrived yet. But, already, fans are looking forward to a possible Season 6 of the historical drama show. In fact, even the cast of Vikings is asking whether there will be a Season 6. So, what is the chance of Vikings being renewed?

During the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Katheryn Winnick (who plays the main character of Lagertha) asked the show’s creator and writer, Michael Hirst, whether Vikings would be renewed for Season 6. The question from the actress had come after an audience asked a question about the historical content of the series.

“Michael, is there going to be a season 6?” she asks.

At this point, the audience becomes very excited at the possibility of a world first exclusive scoop. Winnick even admits that the studio will not be impressed she asked the question of Michael during the panel at Comic-Con. Regardless of whether History Channel approves of the question or not, Michael Hirst does answer Katheryn.

“I have no definitive news but I certainly hope so because I am writing the episodes.”

The crowd then explodes in excitement.

Previously, Michael Hirst has said that he had a six-season plan for Vikings. He told Variety back in February of this year, while writing the final two episodes of Season 5, that Vikings could “go on for another two seasons,” implying that Season 5 was one of those seasons. He also then told the Hollywood Reporter “it will certainly go into Season 6.” Hirst also revealed that he had a definite endpoint in sight for the series and was working towards that. It is unclear yet what Hirst considers this endpoint in the Viking series to be.

While this does seem like a confirmation of a renewal for the series, considering the news came directly from Michael Hirst, fans will still have to wait for the official word from History Channel in regard to this news.

Katheryn Winnick broke the news last year that filming had begun on Season 5 of Vikings in June of that year. So, it seems likely filming will need to begin soon if Vikings is renewed for Season 6, especially if they continue in the new schedule of having each new season premiere in November.

You can view the new Season 5 trailer below.

History Channel has also released the official synopsis for Season 5 of Vikings.

“Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.”

Season 5 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on November 29.

