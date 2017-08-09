Brandy Says Whitney Houston ‘Passed The Torch’ To Her — Here’s Their One And Only Song Together

Singer Brandy Norwood is firing on all cylinders to defend her relationship with the late Whitney Houston on what should’ve been the “Greatest Love of All” performer’s 53rd birthday.

Writers for Vibe note that the Moesha star and Grammy-nominated vocalist, 38, has never been shy with reminding her fans of the closeness that she and Houston once reportedly shared.

In a post shared by the performer on her Instagram Wednesday, Brandy celebrated Whitney’s legacy and birthday in a touching post that mirrors others made by Norwood on her social media accounts over the years.

“Happy born day, Whitney,” Brandy wrote with a collage of images of herself and Houston on Instagram.

“You live on in me. I can feel your spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy godmother. I love you forever — thank you for trusting me with the torch!”

Sometime after Brandy’s post began to get picked up by media outlets such as The Jasmine Brand, another from former collaborator Monica (“The Boy is Mine”) started to pick up stream with fans of both performers.

In the latter singer’s post, Monica kindly also wishes the dearly departed Houston a happy birthday, while mentioning just how much she misses the icon.

“Happy heavenly birthday, Nippy,” the Atlanta-born entertainer and Grammy winner warmly expressed.

“You still inspire many and touch hearts daily. You will forever be missed.”

As both images began to circulate, social media apparently took notice of the way Brandy seem to make her dedication to Whitney far too personal, whereas Monica offered hers in a more widespread frame of mind, and in a way that also gave special mention to Houston’s varied fan base — which, as Vibe mentions, may have triggered a temperamental Brandy to respond to the potential backlash with multiple posts and comments.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed ❤️ A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

“The feud between Brandy and Monica (that was allegedly squashed when they both took home a Grammy for their 90s classic “The Boy Is Mine”),” Vibe explains, “was reborn via perceived pettiness [between the two] a few months ago.”

“[Cooler] heads prevailed and everyone allegedly moved on. Or so, we thought.”

Brandy later blasted those who alleged that she was “shading” Monica on Instagram, but alluded to the idea that she could because Houston “passed the torch” to her and not Monica on the day that Houston died.

Although the two may have had close ties behind the scenes, Brandy and Whitney Houston’s professional collaborations are far and few between, with the pair adding their talents to Houston’s Waiting To Exhale movie soundtrack on separate songs in 1996, and again one year later, together, on a remake of Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Norwood would go on to appear as the titular character and Whitney as her fairy godmother.

Furthermore, the song “Impossible”/”It’s Possible” from the production, which aired on the Disney-owned ABC Network, was the only time on record that the two singers ever collaborated on a studio track in tandem.

Check out Brandy and Whitney Houston’s only duet below. Monica did not respond to Brandy’s Instagram posts.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Stringer/Getty Images]