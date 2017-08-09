‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Adorable Family Photo, Sparks Major Rumors Of A Fourth Pregnancy

Maci Bookout took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, to share a sweet photo of her husband, Taylor McKinney, and their daughter, Jayde, attending a wedding.

As she and her family enjoy their hiatus from filming Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout is staying active with her fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram, and in her latest Instagram post, the longtime reality star gushed over her husband and second child.

“Oh my beautiful baby girl! Also, I’m obsessed with my husband!” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

In her photo, McKinney was seen holding his daughter, Jayde, who was wearing an adorable checkered dress.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney share two children, 2-year-old Jayde Carter and 1-year-old son Maverick Reed. As fans will recall, Bookout discovered she was expecting her third child just months after giving birth to her second child.

In addition to her two children with Taylor McKinney, Maci Bookout is also mom to 8-year-old Bentley from her past relationship with Ryan Edwards.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards went through hard times while filming the sixth season of Teen Mom OG after it was revealed that Edwards was struggling with drug use. Throughout the season, Bookout expressed her concern for her former boyfriend and also noted that the people around Edwards were in denial about his issues.

In other Maci Bookout news, the reality star recently sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy when she shared the photo below of herself and her two sons.

In the photo above, Maci Bookout appears to be sporting what appears to be a substantial baby bump. However, the mother-of-three hasn’t said anything online about becoming pregnant. In fact, just months ago, she told People Magazine that she was not planning to conceive any more children.

During the interview with the magazine in April, Maci Bookout said that while she did not want to welcome any more children biologically, she and her husband had discussed a future adoption. As she explained, she has the means to provide for a child and would love to show her children what a gift adoption can be.

