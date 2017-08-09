Selena Gomez Faces Huge Backlash For Joining Woody Allen Film Despite Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Him

Selena Gomez has signed on to star in an upcoming Woody Allen film. Variety reports that Gomez is expected to appear alongside actors Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in Allen’s currently unnamed project. But her decision is raising some concern because Woody Allen has long been accused of sexually abusing his then adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

A lot of this concern was raised on social media when the news of her casting was announced.

“Isn’t he a rapist? Gomez co-produced a show involving rape,” one commenter wrote on Twitter. The last part of that statement is a reference to, 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix series Selena Gomez co-produced where the main character commits suicide after she was raped.

“Gross why would Selena want to work with this pervert?? Disappointed” another person tweeted.

It’s important to note here that Woody Allen has not been convicted of sexual abuse. However, his step-daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of molesting her when she was 7 years old. In 2014, her first-hand account of what she says happened to her was published on The New York Times website. Woody Allen denied that the allegations were true in his own open letter which also appeared in The New York Times.

The story has been written about countless times, yet it hasn’t stopped actresses like Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart, Kate Winslet, Emma Stone and Cate Blanchette among others from working with him.

In an article for The Daily Beast, writer Ira Madison III openly questions why young women like Gomez still choose to do so, despite the allegations. He concludes that they do it because they feel that their fame protects them. Unlike an anonymous girl who may fall into the clutches of a known sex predator, these actresses have “advocates” who they can use like a suit of armor.

Woody Allen casts Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, and Selena Gomez for new Amazon feature: https://t.co/jEPeggpOMc pic.twitter.com/7N5v7f56Ak — IndieWire (@IndieWire) August 8, 2017

There’s no word yet on what type of role Selena Gomez will play in this upcoming Woody Allen project. Information about the plot of the movie hasn’t been released as yet but Variety reports that it will be a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Allen. He’s directed two previous films for Amazon, Cafe Society and Wonder Wheel. Amazon Studios also distributed Woody Allen’s first TV series, Crisis In Six Scenes.

Do you think that Selena Gomez and other actresses are wrong for working with Woody Allen? Should Allen be blacklisted from Hollywood because of the sexual abuse allegations made against him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Was Selena Gomez Betrayed By The Weeknd? Report Claims The ‘Starboy’ Is A ‘Bad Liar’

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Are They Headed For Babies And An Engagement?

Selena Gomez Interview: Singer Hints Bieber Made Her Feel ‘Insecure’ During Their Relationship

Selena Gomez Admits She Needs Therapy, Months After Rehab To Help Her Deal With Haters And Fame

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM]