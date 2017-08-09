‘No F*****g Cops!’ Atlanta Gym Sign Offends, Establishment Bans Police And Military Members

Jim Chambers, the owner of the EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta, has become the object of intense public outrage after an “obscene” sign was spotted hanging outside his gym. The sign, which read (in part) “No f*****g cops,” has since been removed. However, the gym owner is standing by his sentiment and has even added that membership at his Atlanta gym is also not open to active members of the U.S. military.

According to the controversial sign, the rules of the Atlanta gym are simple and allow members to do pretty much “whatever the hell” they want — as long as they do it properly and as long as it’s not Crossfit. And as long as they’re not cops.

“Rules: Do whatever the hell you want, correctly, except Crossfit cultism. No f*****g cops.”

As Fox News reports, a veteran recently saw the “No cops” Atlanta gym sign and notified local media, who began reporting on what many have dubbed a “tasteless” and “offensive” public display. The story quickly went viral, with gym owner Jim Chambers taking the brunt of social media’s wrath. However, despite the pubic outrage, the Atlanta gym owner is not in any way apologizing for his “no cops” policy.

According to Chambers, his Atlanta gym has always adhered to a strict “no cop” policy and for what he says is a good reason. The gym owner explained to local media that he doesn’t allow police officers in his establishment because they make his members, predominantly minorities, uncomfortable.

“We’ve had an explicitly stated ‘no cop’ policy since we opened, and we also don’t open membership to active members of the military.”

While the Atlanta gym owner didn’t elaborate as to why active military members, many of whom are minorities themselves, aren’t welcome in his establishment, the gym’s official Instagram page holds some clues about the owner’s anti-military beliefs.

Death to Empire. #resistanceisstrength #antiwar #antifascist #handsoffsyria #speakup #fuckprofessionalism #fightthedemons #ofcourse A post shared by EAV Barbell Club (@eavbarbell) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Chambers also clarified that his “no cops” policy wouldn’t be used to prevent police from lawfully doing their jobs and that any officer with a warrant would be allowed to do what necessary, even if that means entering the cop-free zone that is the Atlanta gym.

“If they have a warrant, they can go anywhere they want, but we’re not breaking the law.”

Wouldn't it be a shame if that gym got robbed or vandalized and "no f—cops" showed up? — StaciPQ (@staciluck) August 9, 2017

"because their presence made his minority clientele uncomfortable" Translation: My clientele are all criminals with outstanding warrants — edward pearson (@scrutinizerx) August 9, 2017

Rock on gym owner — Cordell Garrett (@writerguydell) August 9, 2017

Makes the criminals uncomfortable maybe, but not minority members. What about minority's that serve as police and military members — Dana (@DanaLovinLife1) August 9, 2017

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department haven’t directly commented on the ban that some see as “troubling” and “disrespectful.” However, the department has assured the public that the gym’s handwritten sign wouldn’t stop its people from getting the job done if need be or prevent them from doing their duty in the event of an emergency at the gym.

“Were we to respond to an emergency there, this sign would not stop us from lawfully doing our job.”

There is no "America." Destroy colonialism. #july4th #honorthesacred #fightthedemons #mniwiconi #wopila #ofcourse A post shared by EAV Barbell Club (@eavbarbell) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

According to Chambers, it was the “vulgarity” of the sign that offended people.

“It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign that seems to bring it out for people.”

The Atlanta gym owner also vowed to reinstall the “No cops” sign in the future, adding that neither he nor his clientele will likely need the assistance of police anytime soon.

[Featured Image by GlebStock/Shutterstock]