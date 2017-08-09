Jermaine Goupall: 15-Year-Old Boy Found Stabbed To Death, Allegedly With Samurai Sword

A 15-year-old aspiring architect was found dead in south London after allegedly being stabbed with a samurai sword by a gang of teens, The Guardian reports. Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jermaine Goupall, of Thornton Heath, Croydon, was walking home with a friend after meeting up with other friends at a movie theater.

Authorities say when the pair reached Georgia Road, they were attacked by a gang of teens. Jermaine was reportedly stabbed to death with a samurai sword while his friend went unscathed as he hid underneath a vehicle.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene, but Jermaine was unable to be saved. He was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses say they heard screams coming from the street during the attack. They went on to say that they believe the motive for the fatal Croydon stabbing was a confrontation that happened hours earlier—an incident some relatives believe Jermaine had nothing to do with.

It was reported that the victim’s family members learned of the teen’s murder when an officer visited the home and delivered the devastating news. Jermaine’s 25-year-old sister, Tilisha, stated that she knew something was wrong when he failed to reply to a Snapchat message.

Dad's heartbreaking tribute to 'lovely' son, 15, stabbed to death with 'samurai sword'https://t.co/FVMlobfh72 pic.twitter.com/vXDj5XOqYD — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 9, 2017

Tilisha added that her brother was innocent, and she believes that he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Jermaine is described by family as a loving and sociable boy, who was loved by many.

His friends are devastated and can’t quite come to terms with Jermaine’s death, adding that he was a “good person” and “good friend,” who “cared for people.”

Jermaine’s murder comes hours after another teen, 19, was found stabbed to death in Old Kent Road, Peckham. It is believed that the victim was arguing with a group of men before a brawl broke out. Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 15-year-old boy's been stabbed to death in south London. It's the second fatal stabbing in the capital in 24 hours https://t.co/Bk5mbRrvHQ pic.twitter.com/B6q9vBpBju — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) August 9, 2017

Police say the victim’s remains will be taken to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the Croydon stabbing, but an investigation into Jermaine’s murder is underway.

Anyone with information regarding Jermaine’s stabbing death is urged to call Crime Stoppers or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

[Featured Image by 400tmax/iStock]