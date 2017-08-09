The ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion Is Here: What Is The Premiere Date?

The Jersey Shore reunion is coming to television later this month.

Following months of rumors regarding the cast’s upcoming return, Mike “The Situation” Sorrention has confirmed that he and his former co-stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Ronnie Magro, will be featured in a reunion special on August 20.

According to a report on August 9 by In Touch Weekly magazine, Sorrentino posted the exciting news regarding the Jersey Shore reunion on his Instagram page on Wednesday along with a photo of himself, Polizzi, Delvecchio, Farley, and Giancola.

Sorrentino and his co-stars first sparked rumors of a possible Jersey Shore reunion in June when they reunited for a series of photos on social media. Then, a short time later, a report was shared by the Asbury Park Press in which it was revealed that the MTV reality stars had been caught filming in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Also in Sorrentino’s Instagram post regarding the upcoming Jersey Shore reunion, he tagged E! Entertainment, which presumably means that the special will be airing on the E! Network.

Jersey Shore initially aired on MTV for six seasons.

A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

According to the In Touch Weekly report, several members of the Jersey Shore cast have commented on the possibility of starring in a reunion special in recent years.

A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Last month, after the cast of Jersey Shore flooded their Instagram feeds with photos of one another, a TMZ report claimed that while the gang would be reuniting for a new series, their reunion would not be airing as a full season. Instead, it would have the feel of a documentary and air only as a one-time special.

During the reunion, the Jersey Shore cast will showcase where they are now and discuss the impact the reality series had on their lives.

For more of the Jersey Shore cast, don’t miss their reunion on the E! Network’s new Roadtrip Reunion series on August 20.

A time for the broadcast has not yet been confirmed.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]