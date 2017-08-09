Todd Chrisley Defends Savannah And Her Boyfriend Among Split Rumors

Todd Chrisley is always very open about his children and how he feels about them. People shared the news that Todd is now speaking out about his daughter Savannah’s relationship with her boyfriend, Luke Kennard. There have been rumors that Savannah and Luke called it quits, but Todd is revealing the truth about how they are doing. It turns out that they are just fine, and there is no reason for these rumors to go around.

Todd shared a photo of Luke and Savannah together along with the caption, “So proud of these two and how they NEVER listen to the noise. @lukekennard5 @savannahchrisley I hope you guys are having an amazing time.”

Right now, Luke and Savannah are off on vacation celebrating her upcoming birthday. They are in the Cayman Islands, and it looks like they are having a great time.

So far, fans haven’t really gotten to know Luke Kennard, but everyone is hopeful that he will be on the upcoming season of Chrisley Knows Best. When Savannah was dating someone before, they were on the show, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Luke joined the show. The show will be back next month, and fans know that Luke will have to make an appearance or two.

Savannah and Luke confirmed that they started dating in June. They seem to be doing great and are constantly sharing photos of each other. The fans love that she gives updates on her social network constantly. As you can see below, Savannah shared that Luke won’t be able to be with her on her actual birthday, so they are celebrating it all early. They seem to be having a good time on their trip.

Are you shocked to hear that Todd Chrisley is now speaking out about Savannah and Luke’s relationship? Do you feel like she has found her guy? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best when it returns to USA. If you follow the Chrisleys on their social networks, they are constantly giving updates on how they are doing and what is going on in their lives.

Such great looking couples , we are proud of all 4 of you , @savannahchrisley @lukekennard5 @collinscromie @michaelcromie A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]