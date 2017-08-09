Beyonce Inspired Kendrick Lamar’s Self-Induced Success, And Jay Z Is His ‘Favorite Rapper’

Beyonce inspired Kendrick Lamar’s “self-induced success” and her husband, Jay Z, was his “favorite rapper” growing up and still to this day. The “Humble” rapper revealed how he manages to stay true to himself and “make great music” in a recent up-close and personal interview.

Kendrick Lamar sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss how he’s become a household name in music, learned from the best in the business, and stays true to himself through the craziness of fame.

The 30-year-old rapper’s unique voice and powerful messages have contributed to his massive success in the music industry. He mentioned that he doesn’t look to other people for their approval on his music, adding that chasing someone else’s success was never the way to go.

“Everybody’s not going to be able to be a Kendrick Lamar. I’m not telling you to rap like me. Be you. Simple as that.”

The “Loyalty” rapper said that he would never use a ghostwriter for his music. He prides himself in writing his own raps and making “great music.”

Kendrick revealed that Beyonce and Jay Z were two of the most influential, inspiring people to him, motivating his own self-induced success.

The recording artist said that Beyonce taught him how to be “particular” about his music, admiring her for her perfectionism. He recalled her 2016 BET performance and how perfectly planned out her lighting, camera blocking, and transitions were.

Beyonce featured the rapper on her song, “Freedom,” last year.

Lamar also told Rolling Stone that Jay Z has always been his favorite rapper, even admitting that he tried to imitate his rap style in his early days.

“That was my guy. Still is. I’m still a fan.”

Jay Z and Beyonce recently supported Kendrick at his concert in Los Angeles. The power couple brought along their five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and the Lemonade superstar’s former Destiny Child band mate, Kelly Rolland, UPROXX noted.

During his personal interview with the magazine, Kendrick Lamar also opened up about the work he did with Taylor Swift on her “Bad Blood” remix. The rapper said he had no idea that the song was part of her feud with Katy Perry.

“On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure.”

One thing that the “DNA” rapper would not discuss during his interview with Rolling Stone was President Donald Trump.

“It’s like beating a dead horse.”

You can read Kendrick’s full interview in Rolling Stone here.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]