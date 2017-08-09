’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Adds Seven New Cast Members

In recent Netflix news, 13 Reasons Why fans have learned they are beefing up the cast for Season 2 with seven new faces. According to Variety, Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O’Hara, and Ben Lawson have all been added to the cast of 13 Reasons Why Season 2, which is currently being produced. While none of these seven new faces will be regulars on the series, several will appear pretty regularly in Season 2.

While most of the new Season 2 cast members are slated to take on the role of new students, a few will take on more mature roles. One, in particular, will take on the role of the litigator. Given this addition to the cast, many assume a lawsuit filed by the parents of Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) will likely be the focal point of the Season 2 plot line.

The New Students

Bryce Cass is playing the role of Cyrus. Cyrus is characterized as a cynical mischief maker. Chelsea Alden will co-star alongside Cass as his character’s sister Mackenzie. The role of Mackenzie has been described as witty, artsy, and outspoken. In addition to her role as a member of the 13 Reasons Why cast, Alden is also slated to make an appearance on The Ranch, which is also a Netflix original series.

Anne Winters is taking on the challenge of playing Chloe who is the gorgeous “it girl” at the school. Despite being a new student, Chloe will quickly land the role as new head cheerleader. Winters has made appearances on Tyrant, Wicked City, Zac & Mia, and Mom & Dad. She even had a regular role on the Cruel Intentions reboot.

Samantha Logan is playing the role of a beloved track star named Nina who has a secret. Like several of her other co-stars who are joining the 13 Reasons Why cast, Logan also had a role on the Cruel Intentions reboot.

More Mature Roles

Kelli O’Hara is playing the role of a friendly and compassionate advocate for bullying victims named Jackie. Kelli is best known for being a Broadway star with a Tony Award under her belt for best leading actress.

Allison Miller is playing the role of a young litigator named Sonya. Many fans are assuming Miller’s character is the litigator who will be working with the parents of Hannah Baker following her suicide.

Last, but not least, is Ben Lawson, who will be playing the role of the cherished baseball coach named Rick. Rick’s TV credits include Covert Affairs, Modern Family, and 2 Broke Girls.

