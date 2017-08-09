Katie Maloney Dishes On Her Newfound Friendship With Lala Kent

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent have recently been shocking fans with their numerous photos on social media, and in a new interview, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star opened up about their newfound friendship.

As production continues on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent have been spending tons of time together, which has not only shocked fans, but also Maloney herself.

After telling the hosts of the Morning Breath podcast on Tuesday, August 8 that she and Lala Kent squashed their beef after the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion taping in February, Katie Maloney said (via Radar Online) that she has been pleasantly surprised by how well the two of them get along.

“Getting to know her has been really nice and eye opening,” Katie Maloney said during the interview.

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent weren’t close during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, and after Kent took aim at Maloney’s weight gain during Season 5, their relationship took a major turn for the worse. Luckily, in recent months, the women have been able to establish what appears to be a close friendship with one another as they continue to film the upcoming season of their Bravo reality show.

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent also butted heads after Kent publicly hit on Maloney’s now-husband Tom Schwartz, but for the past few weeks, they have been sharing photos of one another on their social media pages.

In addition to Kent’s newfound friendship with Maloney, she appears to have grown close to Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute as well.

As fans may recall, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz tied the knot during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules and when the show returns, they will be seen embarking on their first year of marriage.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]