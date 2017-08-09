Duggar Family News: Jill Posts Baby Samuel’s Adorable 1-Month-Old Pic, Triggers The Worst In Netizens

It has not been an easy month for Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard. After going through a difficult birth with her second child, the reality TV star practically became a social media hermit, posting very few updates about her and her new baby, Samuel Scott Dillard. Just last week, Jill also had to deal with the fallout of her husband’s Twitter rant against fellow reality star Jazz Jennings, who is featured on TLC’s I Am Jazz. Things have been pretty crazy for Jill ever since.

As a result of her husband’s anti-LGBTQ Twitter scandal, Jill’s posts on her social media accounts have been saturated by negative comments from hundreds of netizens. Even when Jill announced the latest batch of baby Samuel’s photos, the reaction of her Instagram followers was polarized, with many criticizing the reality TV star for allowing her husband to bully the transgender teen on the microblogging platform.

Jill recently uploaded a new image of Samuel, announcing that her child is now one-month-old. From what could be seen in the never-before-seen photo, Samuel is indeed a very tall baby, just like his dad. Some commenters even remarked that baby Sam seems to have inherited some trademark Duggar features, such as the distinctive button nose.

“I can’t believe how much he looks like his aunt Jessa,” one user wrote.

“Goodness! It looks like you have another tall boy on your hands,” wrote another user.

Unlike the usual Duggar baby pictures that incite hundreds of positive feedback comments from the social media platform, Jill’s latest post on Instagram was rife with criticism from her followers. Interestingly, the majority of the criticism was primarily for Derick Dillard, who has continued making waves on Twitter by standing by his transphobic tweet. Unfortunately for Jill and Sam, they are practically becoming Derick’s buffer against his social media critics.

Look who's #onemonthold now! #SamuelScottDillard Check out our website for updates and pictures! *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

“Hope for his sake, no one ever attacks and dehumanizes him like your husband did Jazz. Shameful. She is someone’s child as well,” wrote one of Jill’s followers.

“A week ago I would have been excited to see this, but ever since @derickdillard misgendered Jazz Jennings and spewed some disgusting comments, I really could care less about the happenings of the Dillard family,” wrote another poster.

Amidst the intense negative response from users of the social media platform, many of Jill Duggar’s followers have begun to rally to her side. Some of Jill’s followers have even remarked that while her husband’s actions on Twitter were unacceptable, Jill and her pictures of baby Samuel have absolutely nothing to do with Derick’s ongoing controversy.

“Look, I hate what Derick said. It was rude and mean, but this is a post about their second son, Samuel. How about not bringing it up in photos of his son, please? A little decency for this,” one of Jill’s followers wrote.

“Just because you don’t agree doesn’t mean you should slam people. Can’t everyone just keep to themselves? A baby picture was posted. It had nothing to do with what was said,” wrote another.

What do you think about Baby Samuel’s latest pictures? Are the family’s critics hitting below the belt, or did the Dillards ask for it when Derick cyberbullied Jazz Jennings? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jill Duggar and her growing family are featured in Counting On, which is scheduled to return on TLC this coming September.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]