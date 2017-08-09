The Horchata Frappuccino Is Now Available At Starbucks And It’s Their First Drink That’s Made With Almond Milk

As summer nears an end, Starbucks is going out with a bang by introducing a tasty, new Frappuccino to their lineup. The newest drink is called the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino, and it just became available at participating locations as of yesterday. However, there is one kicker — the drink will only be available for purchase for a limited time.

“Our take on Horchata is a creamy, cool, cinnamon-sweet Frappuccino drink blended to perfection. Delightful during the warmer months, and like summer, not here for long,” Starbucks described the new drink on their website.

It should be noted that this is the first drink on the coffee giant’s menu that is made with almond milk as the original milk and not by substitution. This is something that lactose intolerant customers have wanted for a long time. And though the drink may appeal to the crowd with milk intolerances, it may not appeal to the crowd who is dieting. A Grande sized beverage has 390 calories and 66 grams of sugar. But that number does include the whipped cream topping, for those who are wondering.

Well and Good reports that the frappuccino is not made with just any almond milk, but it’s actually made with Starbuck’s brand almond milk, which has been branded “almondmilk.” They also go on to say that the traditional horchata drink is made with almonds, tiger nuts, rice, and other ingredients.

This isn’t the first new menu item that Starbucks has released over the past few months. Recently, the coffee hotspot debuted a few non-coffee items including the Strawberry Green Tea Infusion, the Peach Citrus White Tea Infusion, the Pineapple Black Tea Infusion, the Ombré Pink Drink, and the Piña Colada Tea Infusion to name a few. On the other side, Starbucks has also come out with a few new coffee-based drinks including the Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream, the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte, and the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

They’ve been crossed all day in hopes of this moment. #MidnightMintMocha A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

There has not yet been a post to their social media pages that showcases the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino, but if Starbucks enthusiasts have the same reaction to it as they did to the new Midnight Mint Mocha, then it’s bound to do well.

“I tried it and it was so good. It tasted like thin mint Girl Scout cookies,” one fan posted.

A few other fans complained that the drink was only seasonal and begged Starbucks to keep the item on the menu all year long. Luckily for those people, Starbucks’ social media manager replied to one customer, telling them how they can still sneakily order the Frappuccino, even if it is not on the menu.

“You can get a Java Chip Frappuccino with a few pumps of peppermint syrup,” they suggested.

Do you think you’ll try the new Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino?

[Featured Image by Starbucks/Starbucks.com]