Gary Sinise Is Out And Gina Torres Is In When Mission: Space Relaunches At Epcot This Weekend

There are a lot of changes coming to Epcot in the coming years, but one is happening next week, and there has been one alteration that may not make a lot of fans happy. Mission: Space has been closed for quite a while now as a new mission and other refurbishments take place, but when it opens this weekend, there will also be a brand new CAPCOM. Gary Sinise will no longer lead the way as actress Gina Torres is taking over control.

Walt Disney World has always had new things come in while old things go out, and alterations are changing up how guests remember them. There are some little things, though, that many people latch onto and look forward to, and Gary Sinise as CAPCOM at Mission: Space is one of them.

A few weeks ago, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that Mission: Space would re-launch on Aug. 13, 2017, and there would be some noticeable differences. The “Orange Mission” takes guests through a Mars excursion while the “Green Mission” will take guests around the Earth in an all-new experience.

While those changes will be quite thrilling when the attraction reopens at Epcot this weekend, it may be difficult for hardcore fans to deal with the loss of Gary Sinise as their CAPCOM.

Sorry to hear Disney is taking you out of Mission: Space at Epcot. Thanks for being our Capcom. @GarySinise pic.twitter.com/4tKJsEWuzq — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) August 9, 2017

On Wednesday, it was revealed by the official website of Walt Disney World that the reopening of Mission: Space this weekend would feature a mission for all families to enjoy and a new pre-show, as well. With Sinise leaving the role, it will now be taken over by actress Gina Torres.

“Before you board, actress Gina Torres will brief you as you prepare for your mission aboard the X-2 Deep Space Shuttle at the International Space Training Center (ISTC). Each member of your 4-cadet crew will assume an important role: navigator, pilot, commander or engineer. During your flight, cadets will be instructed to initiate a mission-critical sequence… so be prepared!”

Fans of Torres will recognize her from Suits, Westworld, and The Catch, but she has done a lot since making her acting debut back in 1992. Her other credits include Xena: Warrior Princess, One Life to Live, Cleopatra 2525, and 24.

All of these changes and additions being made to the parks in Walt Disney World are ways the company hopes will liven things up for their guests. Epcot is going to undergo a number of alterations over the coming years, and the new leadership role for Gina Torres at Mission: Space is only one of them. While the new missions will be exciting, fans are certainly going to be a little sad that Gary Sinise is no longer preparing them for a journey into the galaxy.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]