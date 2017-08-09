Kailyn Lowry Instagram: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares Photo Of Sons Meeting New Baby

Kailyn Lowry is enjoying life at home with her three sons after welcoming a baby boy on Saturday, and in a new photo on Instagram, the Teen Mom 2 star is giving her fans and followers their first look at her third child.

Two days after arriving home from the hospital, Kailyn Lowry posted two photos of her two oldest children, seven-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, meeting their baby brother for the very first time.

“Nothing compares,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of her photos.

In the first image of her three sons, Isaac and Lincoln are seen smiling at the camera as their baby brother lies on his back looking up at Isaac. In the second photo, Isaac is seen cradling the boy in his lap and kissing his forehead as Lincoln holds onto his tiny little hand.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed son Isaac with former boyfriend Jo Rivera during filming on 16 & Pregnant years ago. Then, years later, after marrying Javi Marroquin in 2012, Lowry gave birth to her second child, Lincoln.

While Kailyn Lowry was seen telling Javi Marroquin that she didn’t want any more children during an episode of Teen Mom 2 last year, she ultimately had a change of heart after they divorced and quickly conceived her third child with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry also shared a photo of herself holding her youngest son on August 9.

Around the time Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy to fans earlier this year, she also confirmed that she was a single woman. A short time later, she confirmed Chris Lopez as her third child’s father but noted that their relationship had soured.

Despite their split, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez showcased a united front on Monday when they were spotted leaving a hospital in Delaware with their baby.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]