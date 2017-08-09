Maddie Ziegler And Her Sister Mackenzie Caught In The Middle Of Parents’ Custody War

Fourteen-year-old Maddie Ziegler, star of the hit TV series, Dance Moms, has been caught in the middle of a bitter custody battle between her mother, Melissa, and her father, Kurt. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Melissa Gisoni, the mother of the girls, has stated that she believes she is the “better parent” of the pair and that she should have sole custody of the girls.

The court document continued, stating that Kurt suffers from mental health issues that prevent him from taking care of the girls as well as he should. Melissa also claims to be the sole financial supporter of Maddie Ziegler and her sister, Mackenzie, although it is unclear if the children receive any kind of child support from their father.

Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler have been incredibly candid about the fact that they are very close to their stepfather who lives with them. According to the girls, he is one of their best friends and has participated in home schooling them since they dropped out of regular school to pursue their entertainment careers.

However, Kurt filed a motion against Melissa, but in the middle of June of this year, Melissa was awarded full custody of both Maddie and Mackenzie.

Kurt is allowed to see both Maddie and Mackenzie if he travels to Los Angeles, where the girls currently reside most of the time for their work. Kurt told the court he was concerned about Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler’s schedules, including travel and work, which he felt were too much for children of their age. The court, however, did not see it that way and allowed Melissa to retain full physical custody.

Both girls have stated that they have not seen their father often since their parents split. According to Melissa, one reason she and Kurt called off their relationship had to do with the fact that she was always at dance rehearsals and performances with the girls. Kurt was also not as supportive as Melissa when it came to Maddie and Mackenzie’s entertainment careers and didn’t necessarily think it was good for them. The girls, however, seem to be thriving in their chosen paths.

