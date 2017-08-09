NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Addresses Reports Of Blockbuster Deal Sending Him To Boston Celtics

The NBA trade rumors this summer have been focused almost entirely on Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony, but very quietly rumors have surfaced of what would be a blockbuster deal sending Anthony Davis to the Boston Celtics.

The New Orleans Pelicans seem to be building their franchise around the multi-talented Davis, having just traded for DeMarcus Cousins and now reportedly becoming one of the teams in the running for Carmelo Anthony. But despite that, there have been rumors that the Boston Celtics were putting together what would have been a blockbuster deal for Davis.

There are still plenty of question marks about this potential trade, but the rumors about a deal with the Boston Celtics grew so intense that Anthony Davis even reached out to his agent and Pelicans GM Dell Demps to see if anything was really happening, MassLive.com reported.

“I understand it’s a business, but if I don’t hear anything from Dell or my agent, I don’t pay attention to it,” Davis said. “Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn’t (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven’t paid attention to it since.”

It’s not clear exactly what the Boston Celtics would be offering to the New Orleans Pelicans to entice them to part with Anthony Davis, but it would likely have to be an enormous amount of talent and draft picks. Davis is under contract for the next four years and averaged a double-double last season — 28 points and 11.8 rebounds. While the Pelicans still aren’t to the level of contending with the Golden State Warriors, they are a team on the rise and trading Anthony would seem like an act of a team preparing for a total rebuild.

Davis himself has reiterated how much he enjoys playing in New Orleans. At a camp this week that he hosted for children in New Orleans, Davis said he’s not looking to go anywhere.

“I am happy here as a Pelican,” he said (via NOLA.com). “I am happy here.”

The Celtics are certainly a team with an eye on the future, holding a number of future draft picks and young talent that would be enticing trade bait for any team. But Davis will still appear to be a difficult target.

So while there may not be much to the NBA trade rumor about Anthony Davis moving to the Boston Celtics, it at least offers basketball fans a break from the endless Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony speculation.

