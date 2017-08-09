Stassi Schroeder Shares Photo Of Boyfriend Patrick Meagher, Confirms His Role On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher have seemingly taken a big step in their relationship.

After about four years of on-and-off dating, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of herself and Meagher with her fans and followers on Instagram, and in the photo’s caption, she appeared to confirm that the radio host had filmed alongside her during production on the Bravo reality series’ sixth season.

“I let him have his 15 minutes,” Stassi Schroeder wrote on August 7, along with a photo of herself and her boyfriend posing beside a bookshelf.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Stassi Schroeder has kept her relationship with Patrick Meagher to herself for the past three seasons of the series. So, their decision to reportedly film together is likely a big deal for both of them.

In May of this year, around the time that production on Vanderpump Rules began, a Radar Online report surfaced, in which it was revealed that Patrick Meagher had appeared on a podcast series and confirmed he would be filming at least one scene for the show in the coming weeks.

As he chatted with the hosts of On the Stock Room Floor podcast, Patrick Meagher admitted that he’s been putting off filming Vanderpump Rules for years, but because he loves his girlfriend, he would open himself up to the cameras.

In other Stassi Schroeder news, the reality star and fashion blogger recently reconciled her relationship with co-star Lala Kent. As fans will recall, the two women butted heads last year because Kent had poked fun at her weight and hit on her best friend, Katie Maloney’s now-husband, Tom Schwartz.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, her boyfriend Patrick Meagher, and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]