‘The Real Housewives Of New York’ Reunion: Luann Talks Tom, Ramona Plays Victim, Dorinda Yells ‘Clip’ Again

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion will be one for the books. Luann de Lesseps reveals some new information about her failed marriage with Tom D’Agostino, while Ramona Singer plays the victim with the rest of the cast and Dorinda Medley yells out her infamous “Clip!” line once more.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City gathered together after a season of excitement and drama to film the reunion episodes with Bravo executive, Andy Cohen. Of course, some of the most buzzed about stories will be discussed, E! News reported. Longtime cast members like Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps were all ready to rehash the season with Andy Cohen. Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwell were also present for filming, as was newcomer Tinsley Mortimer.

The ladies catch up on the whirlwind season full of love triangles, drunken nights, and politics.

Carole Radziwell was seen saying that she was “ready for battle.”

Despite the fact that the reunion had already been filmed when Luann de Lesseps announced she would be divorcing Tom D’Agostino after seven months, the reality star still gave some insight into her failed relationship.

During the Bravo reunion taping, Luann asked her cast mates what the “obsession with Tom” was all about.

It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Bethenny Frankel, who previously confronted Luann with proof of some of Tom’s indiscretions, said that she would be “crying in the bathroom” if someone she was in a relationship with would have said “any one of the 10 things that he has ever said to [her].”

Luann’s response revealed a shocking revelation that she had been staying in a hotel when her marriage with Tom began to fall apart, according to People.

“Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?”

Ramona Singer reportedly played the victim with the other women saying that the ladies were “always gunning for [her].” Sonja Morgan responded to her comment by saying that she just likes to complain, adding that if she wasn’t complaining, someone should “check [her] pulse” and not to take it personally.

Although, Ramona did seem to have a revelation watching herself back on TV this season saying, “Is that really me? I don’t know if I’d even want to be friends with myself.”

Dorinda chimed in telling the ladies to “stop the verbal waterboarding.” Medley also recalled when she cut her hand during their infamous tequila-fueled night in Mexico. She said that she did not remember hurting her hand and thought that she possibly got her period when she woke up with blood all over her sheets.

Bethenny described her experience dealing with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy in court as “torture,” saying that people couldn’t even ‘imagine the torment this has been” and that there was “no way to describe it.”

Of course, the three-part reunion did not end without Dorinda sliding in her notorious “Clip!” line.



Sonja said “f**k the world” and that she didn’t care what other people thought about her.

She also said that she would never make out with Ramona, adding that it would be “disgusting,” despite the fact that she had been hanging all over Luann and Bethenny in Mexico.

Tinsley Mortimer slides a few comments in here and there, especially when discussing her living situation with Sonja Morgan to which she yelled, “I am not your intern, I’m your friend.”

The Housewives newcomer also admitted to drinking way too much her first season.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]