‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Star Sarah Paulson Teases Major Spoiler, Cast Gets Paranoid While Filming

The plot for the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult may be carefully guarded but not from Sarah Paulson. While the rest of the cast can just describe the eerie feeling everyone got while filming, the award-winning actress just slipped an important detail during the press tour.

The cast of the American Horror Story: Cult remains tight-lipped about the upcoming season’s plot except for one, EW noted. Sarah Paulson potentially dropped a major spoiler. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, she asked the reporters if they knew the couple in the house. The Emmy-winning actress then pointed to herself and Alison Pill, confirming that they are the married couple.

“That may or may not be true,” Paulson quickly added after Pill pretended to be shocked over the slip.

The 42-year-old actress will portray Ally Mayfair-Richards while the Miss Sloane star will play Ivy Mayfair-Richards. The posters for American Horror Story: Cult revealed as much. While the two have known each other for a long time, this is the first time the actresses get to work together.

Aside from Paulson and Pill, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, and Billie Lourd were also in attendance during the event. All of them delivered unclear answers to critics’ questions, Variety noted. Later on, they apologized for revealing so little regarding the plot and their characters. However, they admitted that all of them were scared while filming.

This particular season of American Horror Story holds a certain streak of paranoia according to Pill. In fact, she was just too happy to end the eerie feeling. When asked for more details, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall offered that the audience can anticipate bloody tension, a well-cooked meal and an exciting trip to a grocery store.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy previously teased that events will have something to do with the recent presidential election. However, Woodall has since retracted those statements. While Murphy’s words suggest that the season will deal with President Donald Trump, Woodall explained something else. Rather than focusing on the man himself, American Horror Story: Cult will touch on the reality that is happening now.

More so, Woodall emphasized the importance of knowing less in this kind of genre. The showrunner advised fans to let the events unfold the story in American Horror Story: Cult.

