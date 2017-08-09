‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Rages, Sonny And Jason Close Ranks As Sam Is Plagued By Guilt Feelings

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) confronts Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) when she learns that she shot Sonny (Maurice Benard). Carly’s rage causes mental anguish for Sam, whose stability is already burdened by the negative impact of her toxoplasmosis infection.

However, while Carly flares up at the discovery that it was Sam who shot and dumped her husband into a pit to die, Sonny and Jason (Billy Miller) close ranks to make peace. Sonny tries to make Carly understand that Sam was suffering hallucinations and delusions at the time she committed the act.

Jason also tries to reach out to Carly after she found out the truth. She discovers the truth after talking to Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael (Chad Duell).

General Hospital spoilers, according to CDL, reveal that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) also tries to calm Carly down. She tries to make Carly understand that it is unfair to blame Sam for actions she committed when she was mentally ill. She tries to make Carly recall that she has been through a similar experience when her son, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig), spiraled out of control after he stopped taking his medication.

Morgan stopped taking his drugs after Ava (Maura West) swapped his Lithium medication with a placebo. Ava hatched the sinister plot because she wanted Morgan to stop seeing her daughter.

General Hospital spoilers state that plagued by nagging guilt feelings, Sam shockingly contemplates confessing. She may consider turning herself in to the police to ease her guilty conscience.

Jason is alarmed to learn about what Sam plans to do. He tries to dissuade her. However, Sam is driven by a compulsion to confess as a way of salving her conscience, according to Soaps She Knows. She also fears that if she does not turn herself in, she could repeat her actions.

The gravest danger for Sam is a relapse into psychosis if she is unable to manage the stress of the burden of her sense of guilt. She is just recovering from a bout of mental illness, and her mind, according to her doctors, is fragile and vulnerable to a relapse of psychotic symptoms.

Viewers will have to wait to see how Sam handles the burden of guilt assailing her after she realizes that her visions of shooting Sonny are real and not hallucinatory.

