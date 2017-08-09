Sinead O’Connor Is Now Receiving Treatment Days After Shocking Suicidal Video Was Released To The Public

Just a few days ago, Sinead O’Connor made headlines because she posted a disturbing Facebook video in which she made shocking claims, including that she was suicidal and had been for years. Now, a new report suggests that the Irish rock legend is getting some much-needed medical care for her issues.

According to the Daily Mail, Sinead O’Connor is now receiving care in a hospital somewhere in New Jersey. And while her car still remains in the parking lot at the Travelodge in Hackensack, New Jersey, friends and family of the lead singer posted that she’s “surrounded by love and care,” and they periodically go to the hotel to check on O’Connor’s things and make sure that she has serenity.

There also may be a good reason why the “Drink Before the War” singer was feeling the way she did: She’s involved in a legal dispute in Ireland with her former manager, who was also her lover at one point.

“O’Connor had spent time in a suburb of Chicago last year being cared for by friends, and has also spent time seeking help for her mental health issues at a facility in California. Mental health advocates have said they hope that the video has a positive impact on others with mental health problems.”

Her former lover is suing Sinead O’Connor for defamation of character and breach of contract.

Almost immediately after news got out about Sinead O’Connor and her compromised mental state, fans from all over the world began reaching out to try to find her and make sure she was okay.

One of the most high-profile people to ask about Sinead O’Connor — and to answer her cry for help — was Annie Lennox, who made her name in the 1980s as the lead singer of the Eurythmics and has enjoyed a huge spate of success as a solo artist.

The singer asked, “[A]re there no close friends or family who could be with her to give her some loving support? It’s terrible to see her in such a vulnerable state.”

Review of last night’s gig at the Barbican http://t.co/VC41a1E7ka — Sinéad O'Connor (@SineadOconnorHQ) April 14, 2015

However, thanks to the response to Sinead O’Connor and her cry for help being heeded and heard, she’s now safe and sound. Today, many critics are thanking Sinead O’Connor for showing the world what the reality of mental illness really entails.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Leave your thoughts about Sinead O’Connor in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]