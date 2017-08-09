Man, 19, Blames One Of His Personalities For Strangling Woman At Georgetown Cemetery, Police Say

Kentucky police officials arrested 19-year-old Brice Gross after he allegedly tried to strangle a woman until she reached unconsciousness while at a cemetery. Lex 18 reports that the suspect is now blaming one of his many personalities for the attack.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Gross was visiting his uncle at a cemetery in Georgetown when he says he suddenly blacked out and found himself sneaking up on an 18-year-old woman sitting on a bench. Police say he attacked the woman, whose name has not been released, and pulled her to the ground where he began choking her.

The woman, who was visiting a relative at the cemetery, was able to fight off her attacker and run to safety. Gross fled the scene, but he was later arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

While in police custody, Gross told investigators that he suffers from multiple personality disorder and that was the first time that one of them had done anything violent. He went on to say that “All I remember is getting her to the ground and then taking off, that’s it, and that’s a vague memory. That’s usually when that one or another one takes over… I barely remember anything at all.”

Gross believes that visiting his uncles’ grave at the Georgetown cemetery may have prompted a personality change. Although he says he doesn’t remember attacking a woman at a cemetery, Gross does not doubt that it took place. However, since it occurred, he now knows that his multiple personality disorder is dangerous and that he needs medical help.

In an arrest report, it indicates that Gross planned to strangle the woman at the cemetery until she was unconscious so that he could place her in her own vehicle, put a rock on the accelerator, and send it into a body of water.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the cemetery attack, and she is expected to be okay.

Gross was arraigned on Tuesday at the Scott District Court where his court appointed public defender asked the judge to consider him a low risk and “consider a surety bond, instead of the current bond set at $50,000 full cash.”

Prosecutors disagreed, stating that due to the severity of the alleged cemetery attack, the suspect is deemed a danger to the community. The judge concurred and denied the public defender’s request.

Gross remains at the Scott County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for August 17 at 1:30 p.m.

