‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Confronts Brady, More Salemites Wonder About Eric And Nicole

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 14 tease Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) return. She will be back and will be part of not one or two major storylines, but three of them. First, she will confront Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) about his drinking. Next, she will wonder if Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) has romantic feelings for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Chloe will also arrive in town to help Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Find out what else to expect from the Salemites.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Chloe Lane will come back to Salem. She will be part of several major storylines, which executive producer Ken Corday teased to Soap Opera Digest a few months ago. He said that Ron Carlivati planned on using Brady, Nicole, Eric, and Chloe a lot in upcoming storylines. It appears that fans will finally see those scenes in the next few weeks.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe will confront Brady Black about his drinking. The man has a lot going on, but what drives him back to the bottle is thinking Eric and Nicole are having an affair. For a long time, Brady pushed her to forgive Eric. Now that it has finally happened, she wants to keep it a secret. Her reasoning doesn’t make a lot of sense. Knowing she is sneaking around visiting Eric and keeping secrets is only making Brady more paranoid. Things will come to a head when Brady and Nicole end up in a huge confrontation.

DOOL spoilers also tease that Chloe will wonder if Eric has romantic feelings for Nicole. She isn’t the only Salemite to wonder about the former couple. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) brought it up at one time, and so did Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Fans can even sense that there is something more to “Ericole” than just forgiveness and friendship.

Also, expect Chloe to arrive in Salem and be determined to help out her ex, Lucas Horton. When this happens, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will pose as Adrienne. Wanting to end the relationship, Lucas will have a broken heart. However, Bonnie will eventually begin to gravitate toward Lucas instead of going after her initial target, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you ready for Nadia Bjorlin to return as Chloe Lane?

