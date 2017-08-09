‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Stars Tamra Judge And Husband Eddie Renew Their Vows

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge reportedly renewed their vows in Aruba earlier this week.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star deals with the stress of the 12th season of the show, as well as her ongoing feud with daughter Sidney Barney, she and Eddie Judge traveled to Aruba with her two youngest children, Spencer and Sophia, and reportedly enjoyed a very special moment as a family.

On August 9, People Magazine shared photos from Tamra Judge’s alleged vow renewal ceremony on the beach, which featured Judge in a flowing white gown and her husband of four years in a short-sleeved white button down and khaki shorts.

Tamra Judge also shared photos of her reported ceremony on her Instagram page, and in the caption of one of the images, the longtime reality star said she was celebrating love amid all the hate that has been going on in her life.

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge got married in June of 2013 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, and three months later, their wedding was featured in a three-part Bravo special, Tamra’s OC Wedding. Since then, the couple has been showcasing their marriage on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra Judge was previously married to Simon Barney, the father of her three youngest children, and as fans have seen on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the former couple’s relationship has been quite tense in recent years.

Tamra Judge’s relationship with her oldest daughter, Sidney, has also been strained, and although they appeared to reconcile in time for Sidney’s high school graduation earlier this year, they are once again at odds. In a recent Facebook post, Sidney blasted her reality star mom as “selfish” and “neglectful.”

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

