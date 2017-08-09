The Jolie-Pitt Divorce Not “Off” Despite Tabloid Cover Story [Debunked]

The Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce is not off despite a story that has appeared in Us Weekly.

“The divorce is off,” an alleged source told Us Weekly. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”

The Us Weekly “insider” claims that Angelina still has feelings for Brad, and it’s causing her to question whether she should move forward with the divorce. Her “change of heart” has reportedly been inspired by the way he has been turning his life around and working on his addiction since they separated.

But according to Gossip Cop, a site that’s become known for debunking celebrity rumors, although the Jolie-Pitt divorce isn’t final, that doesn’t mean that the two actors are about to reconcile.

As Gossip Cop points out, the Us Weekly article is focused on Angelina Jolie’s point of view and not Brad’s. They spoke to an insider in Brad Pitt’s circle who said that he is not interested in reuniting with his estranged wife. The article notes that things were extremely tense between them in the aftermath of the divorce announcement, with Jolie employing a “scorched-earth” policy when it came to ending their relationship.

According to one of Gossip Cop’s sources, there’s also a theory that this reunion story between Pitt and Jolie was planted to draw attention away from a negative story around the casting of Angelina’s new movie, First They Killed My Father. In her recent Vanity Fair interview, Angelina Jolie described an acting exercise that casting directors put impoverished Cambodian child actors through. In the exercise, the casting directors gave the children money and then made them think of something important that they wanted to spend the money on. They then snatched the money away to trigger an emotional response from the kids.

After the article had been published, Angelina got a lot of backlash for it with many calling the tactic exploitative and cruel. She has since said that her words were misconstrued and that the exercise was based on a scene from the film, Variety reports.

Do you think that there’s any chance that Brad Pitt and Angelina will get back together? Why do you think that their divorce isn’t final as yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

