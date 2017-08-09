After two years of investigations and legal wrangling, former Glee star Mark Salling will finally have his day in court for possessing child pornography. Since his arrest in 2015, Salling has been wearing an ankle monitor, has not been allowed near places where children congregate, and has had to get permission to use the internet.

Salling has had his child porn trial delayed now several times while his lawyer tried to negotiate a settlement that would keep him out of prison. In the end, Salling’s representation and prosecutors could not strike a deal due to the amount of child porn-related material that Salling possessed involving children under 12.

Now, a judge has set September 12 as the official date that Mark Salling’s child porn trial will get underway in Los Angeles, and Salling is facing years behind bars.

The last trial date was scheduled for last January, but just prior to that, Salling’s lawyers asked Judge Otis D. Wright II to postpone so that they could look over the state’s case and hopefully strike a deal. The judge granted the postponement.

Former Glee star Mark Salling has not worked since his arrest for child porn back in 2015, and it is thought that unless he is cleared of all charges, he won’t be working anytime soon. At the time of Salling’s arrest on child porn charges — during which Los Angeles police raided his home, seizing his computer, phone, and other electronics — he was working on a project with director Adi Shankar. The project is a TV series called Gods and Secrets.

Shankar replaced Salling after his child porn arrest and promised to donate proceeds to charities that aid victims of child sexual abuse. Taking Salling’s place on Gods and Secrets is Zachery Ty Bryan, who was a child star on the show Home Improvement, and Brigitte Nielson, who is best known for Red Sonja. Shankar is quite happy with the new casting.

“Bridgette really brought it and this is going to be another breakout role for her.”

Sources say that by going to trial for child porn charges, Mark Salling is facing approximately five years behind bars. Salling, 34, will likely find it hard to explain to volumes of photos and videos of children, some under the age of 5, involved in sex acts. Police have said they were tipped off by a former girlfriend who saw some of the images while they were still involved and tipped off the LAPD. Police have stated that they investigated Salling’s former girlfriend and did not find any evidence that she held a grudge or had a score to settle.

Sources say that the inability to strike a deal came down to the subject of Mark Salling serving time. Salling’s lawyers are adamant that their client does not go to jail, while the prosecutors insist that they would not strike a deal on child porn charges that does not include jail time.

Do you think that former Glee star Mark Salling is going to jail for possessing child pornography following his trial next month?

