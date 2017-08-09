Bethenny Frankel Says ‘Real Housewives’ Finale Requires Plenty Of Booze: Hints At Cheating Drama?

Bethenny Frankel has watched the finale episode of this season of The Real Housewives of New York, which airs on Bravo tonight. Many fans are excited to see how this season wraps up, as Luann de Lesseps is now a married woman and how the ladies are slowly learning more about one another. For example, Tinsley Mortimer didn’t realize that Sonja Morgan would hold a grudge as she saw older friends in New York without her around. As for Bethenny, she was going through some horrendous stalking and harassment charges at the time about her ex-husband, and she just wanted to put it all behind her. As for Luann, her husband Thomas continued to be in the spotlight, and it sounds like the rumors and accusations have taken their toll as she filed for divorce last Thursday.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now promoting the season finale which airs tonight, and she hints that viewers need a drink to get through the final episode. Of course, the previews for the episode do reveal that Thomas D’Agostino was asked about an ex-fling and asked to remove the microphone before answering the question. Perhaps Frankel is hinting that the drama surrounding the cheating rumors will explore on tonight’s episode. It was filmed a few months ago, so it still took Luann some time to actually file for divorce.

And here we are again. #RHONY finale nights r always a party. Grab a drink before tonight's ep.. ur gonna need it xo #throwback #finaleday pic.twitter.com/J5ULf7Nn7r — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 9, 2017

Luann has continued to say that she was happy in her marriage whenever she was asked in the media. She never said anything about possibly being unhappy or questioning whether her husband was truly faithful to her. As for Bethenny Frankel, she never questioned the relationship or marriage. She respected the fact that Luann wanted to continue her relationship with Tom after learning that he had cheated on her. This was a shocker to many, including Bethenny.

Frankel has revealed that she would never go back to someone who has cheated on her as she would never be able to forgive the betrayal. It sounds like this wasn’t a problem for de Lesseps.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel's tweet about needing booze for tonight's finale episode? Do you think she's referring to the Tom and Luann drama?

