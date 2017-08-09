An 83-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Orders Ex-Daughter-In-Law’s Killing: ‘Got A Meat Grinder?’ Pauline Chase Asks

Pauline Chase is an 83-year-old New Hampshire woman accused of trying to have her former daughter-in-law murdered and plotting the murder with her 63-year-old son, Maurice Temple. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, Pauline laughed in the phone call and video recordings when talking to the would-be hit man, where she solicited the murder of her former daughter-in-law. Chase even asked the hit man if he had a meat grinder.

“Got a meat grinder?”

Both Chase and her son hail from Plainfield, a town in Sullivan County, New Hampshire, from 455 Old Country Road. Now they face several charges for allegedly plotting to kill Jean Temple, Maurice’s ex-wife. Maurice and Pauline are both in jail in lieu of a $1 million bail. Maurice owed Jean almost $18,000 after their divorce and did not make the court-ordered payments, so he was arrested. Mark Horne was the would-be hit man who Pauline allegedly tried to get to kill Jean while Maurice was in jail. Pauline reportedly gave Mark $5,000 as a down-payment on the murder. But Horne contacted police instead, and they had him record both Maurice and Pauline in audio and video recordings to gain proof of the murder plot.

Pauline Chase, in wheelchair, accused of murder for hire plot w/ Temple. Tries to explain herself, but is stopped by public defender pic.twitter.com/aITfZ0zEIl — Katherine Underwood (@KathNBCBoston) July 28, 2017

According to reports, Pauline called her former daughter-in-law “money hungry” and claimed that Jean made her son miserable during the years they were married. Pauline confirmed to Mark that she wanted Jean “dead dead.” She even offered up suggestions on how to get rid of Jean’s body.

When Maurice was there, his mother still did most of the talking. However, Maurice was leery of Mark and searched him for a wire. Meanwhile, Pauline showed up in a wheelchair to her court hearing, even though she was seen walking about in the video recordings of the alleged murder plot.

Pauline and her son Maurice should appear again in court to face charges that range from conspiracy to commit murder, along with solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Their alleged crimes are going viral online, due to reports of Pauline laughing in the recordings, as well as the “meat grinder” comment. Plus, the fact that a mother and son are being accused in the murder plot is gaining attention online.

[Featured Image by Plainfield Police Department/AP Images]