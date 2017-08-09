Miranda Lambert Reportedly Blasts Blake Shelton Two Years After Divorce

Miranda Lambert is reportedly ready to talk about her failed marriage to Blake Shelton, and apparently, she isn’t holding back when it comes to her ill feelings toward her fellow country singer.

According to a new report, Miranda Lambert is lashing out against Blake Shelton in a shocking new interview and explaining how she was suffocated by her four years of marriage to her ex-husband.

As for why she’s waited two years to tell all, an insider on August 9 told Life & Style magazine that Miranda Lambert is reportedly getting revenge on Blake Shelton after he blindsided her with their divorce.

“It hurt her badly and profoundly changed her outlook on life,” the insider said.

Following news of their divorce in July of 2015, Miranda Lambert was painted as the villain, and rumors claimed she had allegedly cheated on Blake Shelton. Adding insult to injury for Lambert was the fact that many of her music industry friends took Shelton’s side.

After months of heartbreak, Miranda Lambert picked herself up and got back to her career by writing a whopping 70 songs about the demise of her four-year marriage. A short time later, Lambert spoke to Billboard magazine about her many tracks, confirming her latest album, The Weight of These Wings, was all about Blake Shelton and finding happiness after their split.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Following her split from Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert began dating Alabama-born R&B singer Anderson East and went public with their romance in January of 2016. Months later, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at an awards show and have continued to do so in the past year.

Still, the Life & Style magazine report explained, Miranda Lambert hasn’t enjoyed having to hear all about Blake Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani.

As for what’s next for Miranda Lambert, an Us Weekly report earlier this month suggested that the couple would be getting engaged soon. As an insider explained to the magazine last week, Anderson East is crazy about Lambert, and she is smitten as well.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]