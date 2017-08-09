‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham’s Sister Ashley Speaks Out About Their Strained Relationship

Farrah Abraham and her sister Ashley have had a strained relationship ever since the Teen Mom OG star blamed Ashley for her 2013 DUI, and during a new interview, the former reality star is speaking out about her family drama.

Years after quitting her role on Teen Mom, Ashley, a mother of two, is revealing that she rarely talks to her famous sister and expressing sadness over her children’s nonexistent relationship with Farrah Abraham’s eight-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“It’s very rare [that I speak to her],” Ashley told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on August 8.

Ashley is mom to daughter Sylvia, born in 2012, and son, Axl, born in 2015.

Continuing to the outlet, Ashley confirmed that she does not get to spend any time with her niece, Sophia, which is the saddest part of her estrangement from Farrah Abraham. As she explained, her family was very close when she was growing up, and throughout their childhood, she and Abraham regularly spent time with their cousins.

As for why she is no longer appearing on Teen Mom OG with the rest of her family including her parents, Debra Danielsen and Michael Abraham, Ashley said that she values her privacy and the privacy of her children. She also said that being a reality star isn’t the most productive way she can spend her time.

“Time is money and they don’t pay me enough to be a part of that mess!” she explained.

Farrah Abraham has been starring on reality television since she was a teenager. As fans will recall, she first appeared on 16 & Pregnant before moving onto Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. During 16 & Pregnant, fans watched as Abraham was forced into single parenthood following the tragic loss of Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident months before she was born.

In recent years, Farrah Abraham has been thrust into superstardom due to her 2013 adult film, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, and her roles on numerous other reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, and Couples Therapy.

Farrah Abraham is set to star in MTV’s upcoming dating series Single AF later this year.

