McDonald’s Customer Jumps Counter and Allegedly Punches Worker In Dispute Over French Fries [Video]

When fast food doesn’t meet the definition of fast as the patron perceives it, the situation sometimes can get out of control.

Case in point: A McDonald’s customer in El Paso, Texas, who allegedly waited “two hours” for an order of french fries.

The irate man, who apparently also brought a dog into the restaurant, took off his shirt, climbed over the counter, and allegedly punched a McDonald’s worker in the face.

Witness Alfredo Sanchez filmed the encounter with his smartphone and posted the footage (embedded below) on Facebook

Sanchez told the KFOX14 TV station in El Paso that the combative shirtless customer hopped over the counter and allegedly punched the employee in the lip as the confrontation continued.

“I didn’t believe it was happening. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” he admitted.

Other McDonald’s workers tried to calm things down until cops arrived and escorted the fry-less customer outside. Officers made no arrests on the scene, although an investigation is still underway.

The corporate offices of McDonald’s have not as yet issued a statement about the El Paso incident. Watch this space for updates.

If recent events are any indication, the restaurant counter seems less and less like a buffer zone between fast-food worker and dissatisfied customer, including but not limited to complaints about french fries, when emotions run high.

Last month, for example, three female McDonald’s customers indignant over a broken ice cream machine allegedly jumped the counter and physically attacked an employee. The flurry about the McFlurry machine occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Against this backdrop, the word “hangry” has entered the lexicon. In June, a woman described by a witness as “extremely hangry” jumped over the counter and brawled with a female McDonald’s manager in Des Moines, Iowa. Apparently, the customer grew impatient while waiting for her McChicken sandwich.

In May, a Minnesota woman allegedly sprayed mace on several Wendy’s employees in a beef, as it were, over fresh-or-not french fries. The 25-year-old suspect was apparently concerned that her fries might be stale, which prompted an argument at the drive-thru window. That same month, a Florida man allegedly dropped-kicked a teenage acquaintance when she returned home from McDonald’s without an order of fries, the New York Post detailed.

Perhaps customer relations may or may not be part of the reason why McDonald’s is rolling out self-service kiosks at about 2,500 U.S. outlets this year.

According to the PopSugar website, McDonald’s offers the perfect french fries because “[t]hey have the perfectly balanced texture of crispy outside and soft inside…They’re perfectly salted, and they have that hint of beef flavor that really solidifies their greatness.”

[Featured Image by Eugene Hoshiko/AP Images]