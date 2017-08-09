Javi Marroquin Discusses Kailyn’s New Baby, Is He Legally On The Hook For Child Support?

Javi Marroquin is pretty sure that he is no longer the legal father of Kailyn Lowry’s new baby.

According to a new report, Javi Marroquin is speaking out about his ties to his former wife’s child, revealing that he is fairly certain that the state of Delaware has received the necessary paperwork to determine that Chris Lopez is Lowry’s third baby daddy.

On August 9, Javi Marroquin told In Touch Weekly magazine, “Everything should be taken care of on the legalities of the new baby.”

As the outlet explained, New York-based lawyer Brooke Camhi spoke to Radar Online earlier this year and revealed that the state of Delaware legally assumes that the ex-husband is the father of a child if the baby arrives less than 300 days after the divorce is finalized. So, because that was the case with Kailyn Lowry’s new baby, Marroquin could have been held responsible for child support if another man wasn’t legally declared as the father of the child.

Once the news of the law in Delaware was shared, Javi Marroquin told his fans and followers on Twitter that he had reached out to his lawyer to make sure that he would not be legally bound to the baby.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry confirmed their plans for divorce in May 2016 after three-and-a-half years and later that year, their divorce was finalized. Also later that year, Kailyn Lowry conceived a child with her now-ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez but waited until February of this year to confirm her baby news with fans.

After Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child on Saturday, August 5, Javi Marroquin spoke out, revealing that while he and his son, three-year-old Lincoln, had not yet met the child, he was glad that the birth went well for his former wife.

In addition to her sons with Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry also shares a seven-year-old son with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

