‘Supernatural’ Season 13 Adds Alexander Calvert As A Series Regular Playing Lucifer’s Son

At the end of Supernatural‘s twelfth season, a lot happened with the Winchester brothers. Not only did they lock Lucifer in an alternate version of Earth, but they lost Castiel, their mother, and even Crowley. Plus, there was a new addition to the Supernatural world, as viewers were given a brief glimpse of Lucifer’s son right after he was born. However, unlike a normal birth, the son of Lucifer emerged as a fully grown man, and while audiences may not have seen much of the character, who will go by the name of Jack, it sounds like that will change going into Season 13.

According to Entertainment Weekly, not only is the son of Lucifer sticking around, but viewers are going to be seeing a lot of him in Season 13. Alexander Calvert, who briefly played Jack in the season finale, has apparently been upped to series regular status. Viewers who saw the character make his first appearance at the end of Season 12, might recognize Calvert from some of his previous roles, such as on Arrow, where he played Anarky, or Edge of Seventeen, in which he played Nick. Now, it looks like Supernatural fans will be getting to know the actor a bit better as he will definitely be sticking around for a while.

Looks like we'll be seeing a lot of Lucier's son, Jack. *Abaddon* https://t.co/kYksxAlf11 — DW: The whistle…. (@HanauGirl) August 9, 2017

While Supernatural fans may have only seen Jack for a few moments after he made his arrival into the world, based on the information the series has been sharing about this new character, it sounds like he is going to be a very interesting addition to the show. It seems that Jack is not going to be a mini version of Lucifer because while the fallen angel might be his father, his mother was a human, making Jack half human and half angel; something he will definitely struggle with moving forward.

In the brief character synopsis that has been shared regarding Jack, the reminder is given that he was “born literally yesterday,” which means that he is struggling to figure out his place in this new world where he now lives. At the same time, Jack has been taken in by Sam and Dean, who are offering him a place in their family, even as they deal with the loss of their own mother. Alexander Calvert’s Jack will struggle to figure out who he is as a person, as well as where he fits into the world around him. However, the biggest question of all is who will Jack end up being; someone good or someone bad, or will he be a cross of both.

Thank you for the kind welcome from the #SPNFamily ???? pic.twitter.com/W5FVT1UfBT — Alexander Calvert (@Alex8Calvert) May 21, 2017

Although the biggest reveal from the character synopsis seems to be that Sam and Dean have chosen to take the son of Lucifer into their home, it sounds like Jack is going to be a very interesting character to meet in Season 13, even as he seems unsure of who he is. Fans of the series will get to see how the brothers deal with the newest addition in their life and the fallout from last season when Supernatural returns on October 12.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]