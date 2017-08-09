‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her Pick For ABC’s New Leading Man

Rachel Lindsay got her happily ever after during The Bachelorette finale on Monday night. Rachel had a heartbreaking split with Peter Kraus and got engaged to Bryan Abasolo during the final episode. Now, she’s dishing on who she believes should be ABC’s next star of The Bachelor.
According to Us Weekly magazine, Rachel Lindsay isn’t nominating Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, or even Dean Unglert to be the next Bachelor. In fact, she wants her former contestant Alex Bordyukov to be the network’s next leading man.
The Bachelorette reveals that viewers did not get to see enough of Alex Bordyukov, and that he is actually a really, really great person. Rachel Lindsay and her new fiance, Bryan Abasolo both agree that they’d like to see Alex have a shot at love on The Bachelor. Bryan revealed that Alex is “quirky” and “fun” and would give fans a very “interesting season” if he were asked to be the new headliner.
However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, ABC is allegedly considering Rachel’s final three castoffs, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert as possible stars for next season of The Bachelor. Fans have spoken out about all three of the men, and love them all for different reasons. However, Dean recently revealed that he thinks Peter should be chosen and says he’s not sure he’s ready for that just yet. Eric seems keen on settling down, and would likely be a good Bachelor.
However, after The Bachelorette finale, and all of the emotions that viewers watched Peter Kraus go through in his split with Rachel Lindsay, many fans want Peter to be named the new Bachelor. When asked if that would be something he would be interested in, Peter revealed that he would have to think long and hard about the decision if he were to be approached to be the new leading man.
Peter Kraus has proven to be thoughtful, honest, and caring during his time on reality TV, and women would likely be lining up for a chance to date him if he were to be named the next Bachelor.
This day was a dream come true! Bryan you have shown me a love that I've never had before. You've challenged me in ways I could have never imagined. This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you. You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone. Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you.
What are your thoughts on Rachel Lindsay’s choice for the next Bachelor? Who do you want to see get the gig?
[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]