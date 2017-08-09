‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her Pick For ABC’s New Leading Man

Rachel Lindsay got her happily ever after during The Bachelorette finale on Monday night. Rachel had a heartbreaking split with Peter Kraus and got engaged to Bryan Abasolo during the final episode. Now, she’s dishing on who she believes should be ABC’s next star of The Bachelor.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Rachel Lindsay isn’t nominating Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, or even Dean Unglert to be the next Bachelor. In fact, she wants her former contestant Alex Bordyukov to be the network’s next leading man.

The Bachelorette reveals that viewers did not get to see enough of Alex Bordyukov, and that he is actually a really, really great person. Rachel Lindsay and her new fiance, Bryan Abasolo both agree that they’d like to see Alex have a shot at love on The Bachelor. Bryan revealed that Alex is “quirky” and “fun” and would give fans a very “interesting season” if he were asked to be the new headliner.

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, ABC is allegedly considering Rachel’s final three castoffs, Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert as possible stars for next season of The Bachelor. Fans have spoken out about all three of the men, and love them all for different reasons. However, Dean recently revealed that he thinks Peter should be chosen and says he’s not sure he’s ready for that just yet. Eric seems keen on settling down, and would likely be a good Bachelor.

However, after The Bachelorette finale, and all of the emotions that viewers watched Peter Kraus go through in his split with Rachel Lindsay, many fans want Peter to be named the new Bachelor. When asked if that would be something he would be interested in, Peter revealed that he would have to think long and hard about the decision if he were to be approached to be the new leading man.

Peter Kraus has proven to be thoughtful, honest, and caring during his time on reality TV, and women would likely be lining up for a chance to date him if he were to be named the next Bachelor.

