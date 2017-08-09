What’s The Best Place To See The Solar Eclipse? Here Are 11 Ideal Spots

Looking for the best places to watch the solar eclipse on August 21? Avid sky gazers have been planning for months, even years. But even if you’re not the type to plan ahead, you’ve still got lots of great options.

The Great American Eclipse website says 12.2 million Americans already live in the path of totality, while millions more live within driving distance. As Inquisitr reported earlier, the path of totality is a 70-mile wide stretch of land along which the 2017 total solar eclipse will travel.

Here’s NASA’s map showing the path of totality. While anywhere along that stretch will provide an excellent view, the eleven places featured here offer a fun-filled weekend to top off an unforgettable experience

11 Best Places To Watch The solar eclipse.

When it comes to the best places to watch the solar eclipse, it’s all about location. These 11 locales are on the path of totality and also have the resources and the desire to plan an incredible experience for locals and their throngs of visitors. The solar eclipse times and durations come from the Great American Eclipse website website.

11. Madras, Oregon.

The eclipse arrives here at 9:05 a.m. PDT, according to NASA, and the town of Madras is ready to welcome visitors. The Oregon SolarFest website bills itself as “the #1 family friendly party along the path of totality” that combines “music, science, and art,” and they’ve pulled out all the stops. In addition to campsites, they offer day parking, shuttle buses from Eugene, Portland, and Bend, and other amenities. Those who stay longer can also visit farms, wineries, and other local attractions. Totality begins at 10:19 PDT with a duration of 2 minutes and four seconds.

10. Snake River Valley, Idaho.

The Great American Eclipse notes the Snake River Valley is one of the best places to see the eclipse because experts predict good weather and clear skies. The small towns in the Upper Snake River Valley have set up a website and calendar so you can plan your visit. Rigby’s hosting a street fair on the day of the eclipse, while the weekend’s events include a music festival, a story telling festival, and a farmer’s market. The town of Driggs alone — which only has 1,600 people — 100,000 visitors, according to Quartz. Totality begins at 11:33 a.m. MDT with a duration of two minutes, 18 seconds.

A small Idaho town is preparing to receive 100,000 visitors for the solar eclipse in August https://t.co/VXweYHFm7c via @qz — Mario Coka (@mariocoka) July 28, 2017

9. Casper, Wyoming.

Caspar’s got a fun-packed week planned, including the Wyoming Eclipse Festival, food, music, poetry, pony express rides, covered wagon train treks, and the town even has its own planetarium. And if you want to learn more about outer space, you’re in luck. Casper’s among the best places to see the solar eclipse because — in addition to its great location on the path of totality — they’re also hosting the 2017 AstroCon, a gathering of astronomers from all over the world. The conference is the week before, floor exhibits are open to the general public, and many of these astronomers are likely to stay through August 21. Totality begins at 11:45 a.m. with a duration of 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

8. Sandhills, Western Nebraska.

The town of Stapleton’s Eclipse on the Range offers lots of fun activities for the week of the solar eclipse, including star gazing, eclipse presentations, a rodeo, a craft fair and flea market, miniature pony races, and a street dance and beer garden. North Platte and other nearby towns are also ready to welcome sky gazers. The NEclipse17 website offers a complete guide to local towns, lodging, attractions, and happenings. Totality begins at 11:49 a.m. MDT with a duration of 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

7. St. Joseph, Missouri.

St. Joseph offers a longer duration that most of the U.S. because it’s located near the centerline of the solar eclipse’s path. St. Joseph’s Total Solar Eclipse 2017 website provides a guide with things to do, eclipse-related events, camp sites, and places to stay. The main viewing event is being held at the Rosecrans Memorial Airport and features telescopes set up with safety filters and astronomers as guides. Totality begins at 1:06 p.m. CDT with a duration of two minutes and 39 seconds.

Where will you be when the sky goes dark? Stay tuned for information and tips on the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse event in St. Joseph. pic.twitter.com/ZbVuWXubXc — City of St. Joseph (@citystjoemo) July 10, 2017

6. Carbondale, Illinois.

Carbondale is one of the best places to see the eclipse because it’s smack in the middle of the path of totality. Locals and visitors will be treated to one of our nation’s longest durations, their Carbondale Eclipse 2017 website proudly proclaims. The city has a rich history and was home to famed architect Buckminster Fuller, who innovated the geodesic dome. In addition to art galleries, theaters, parks, family activities, and eateries, Carbondale’s hosting three days-worth of festivals. Totality begins at 1:30 p.m. CDT with a duration of 2 minutes and 37 seconds, according to Eclipse2017.Org.

5. Goreville, Illinois.

Carbondale’s combines a long duration with city attractions. But if your heart’s set on viewing the eclipse for the longest time possible, you can head 24 miles south to the tiny town of Goreville, Illinois. In terms of duration, Goreville is the best place to watch the solar eclipse in the entire U.S. As Time reports, the moon will cover the sun for a full 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Goreville. Although the town only has 1,067 people, they’ve got astronomers coming from the University of Illinois to make Goreville’s event memorable. For more information, see the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s 2017 Eclipse page. Totality begins at 1:20 p.m. CDT with a duration of 2 minutes and 47 seconds, according to Eclipse2017.Org.

Monday, gave eclipse presentation to the Goreville School district (over 500 students). Great questions about astronomy and the eclipse! pic.twitter.com/AdcbtKy9Yw — Eclipse2017 (@IllinoisEclipse) May 10, 2017

4. Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

As with the three locations above, Hopkinsville boasts what their website calls the “point of greatest eclipse.” Hopkinsville’s gone all-out for the solar eclipse, even going so far as to temporarily rename their town “Eclipseville.” They’re hosting not one, but two family-friendly three-day festivals. The Summer Salute Festival features music, rides, games, food, and various vendors. The more low-key Solar Eclipse Festival offers food, arts and crafts booths, kids’ games, workshop, music, contest, and more. There’s also the “Little Green Men Days” festival in honor of an alleged alien encounter in Hopkinton back in 1955, as reported by WHAS 11. Totality begins at 1:24 p.m. CDT with a duration of 2 minutes and 41.2 seconds.

Mr. Eclipse, @FEspenak is in #Eclipseville! Be sure to join us Thursday, June 22nd at 6 p.m. for a free public lecture! 2 month countdown! pic.twitter.com/fU0754j5wT — Hopkinsville Eclipse (@HopEclipse2017) June 22, 2017

3. Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville’s 20 miles away from the centerline, but what they lack in seconds of duration they more than make up for with music and fun. And sure enough, the Eclipse section of their Visit Music City website shows they’ve got all kinds of things going on. They’ve got 9 city parks set up for viewing if you’d like to bring chairs and a picnic. Or you can attend viewing parties in less conventional locations, including music venues, a rooftop lounge, the grounds of historic estates, an art or science museum, the Italian Lights Festival, the Howl at the Moon Music Festival, or on a paddle board. Totality begins at 1:27 p.m. CDT with a duration of 1 minute and 57 seconds.

2. Great Smokey Mountains National Park (Tennessee and North Carolina).

The Great American Eclipse site mentions Clingman’s Dome at the Great Smokey Mountains National Park is one of the best places to see the solar eclipse because of the incredible views. In addition, this site — weather permitting — affords the eerie experience of “watching the Moon’s shadow racing across the landscape.” Festivities will be held in nearby Bryson City with musical events, a planetarium experience in an inflatable dome, and viewing parties, according to the town’s website. You can also go white water rafting, zip lining, trout fishing, tubing, hiking, and paddle boarding Lucky folks who planned ahead get to ride to an eclipse viewing spot on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. Alas, tickets are now sold out. Totality begins at 2:35 p.m. EDT with a duration of 1 minute and 17 seconds.

A great way to enjoy the #eclipse in the Southeast: Top picnic spots in the Smokies and on the Blue Ridge Parkway https://t.co/2OAGXGuVm4 pic.twitter.com/BFG4ZBvyFn — USA TODAY Travel (@usatodaytravel) August 6, 2017

1. Columbia, South Carolina.

The coastal city of Columbia marks the solar eclipse’s last stop in the U.S. before it heads into the Atlantic Ocean. As the only large city on the East Coast along the path of totality, Columbia is among the best places to see the solar eclipse. According to their Total Eclipse Weekend website, they’ve planned over 120 events and expect up to a million visitors if the weather holds up. In addition, the city is rich in local outdoor and cultural attractions. On top of all that, they’re close to the middle of the path so visitors and locals can enjoy the total eclipse longer. Totality begins at 2:43 p.m. EDT with a duration of 2 minutes, 30 seconds.

If you don’t live along the path of totality or don’t plan to travel, that’s fine. Partial eclipses are also amazing, and chances are there’s a 2017 Total Solar Eclipse event near you. To find one, check out NASA’s interactive map.

