Shannon Beador Hints That Peggy Could Have Angered Her: Would She Have Flipped Out Over Pinching Lips?

Shannon Beador seems to be a bit emotional these days on The Real Housewives of Orange County as she’s dealing with a massive weight gain. Shannon has revealed that she has gained 40 pounds during the show’s hiatus because of stress and false accusations about her marriage. Beador has revealed that she isn’t proud of the weight gain and she doesn’t enjoy talking about her weight on The Real Housewives of Orange County. In this week’s blog, Beador reveals that she never talks about scenes that she didn’t film. Some of the other housewives haven’t been too popular with viewers after writing judging comments about scenes or their co-stars. However, when Beador saw the scene with Peggy Sulihian pinching Meghan King Edmonds’ lips together, she had to say something.

According to a new Bravo report, Shannon Beador is now revealing that she didn’t think that Peggy did the right thing. Even though Vicki Gunvalson said in her confessional that Peggy did exactly what she wanted to be done, Shannon is now revealing that she didn’t like how Peggy just pinched Meghan’s lips together. King Edmonds was sharing her perspective on the drama in the group, but the new Armenian housewife took it upon herself to literally shut Meghan up. Beador hints that she wouldn’t have liked it being done to her, and she may just have flipped out.

Frozen hot chocolate @serendipity3nyc ! ????☕️❤️???? A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

“I usually don’t comment on parts of the show where I’m not present, but I do have to say it was quite surprising to see Peggy physically pinch Meghan’s lips together in an effort to stop her from talking. Peggy had never met Meghan prior to her event and I thought it was unkind. I wouldn’t have appreciated her doing that to me,” Shannon Beador writes in her Bravo blog.

The reason why Shannon Beador may have flipped out is that she is a bit more emotional these days after gaining all of the weight. The smallest thing seems to set her off and she takes many things personally. If Peggy had pinched her lips together, Shannon may have flipped out on her and possibly stormed out of the party. Given everything Beador has been through, she would have probably been labeled as dramatic as she reacted to the situation. She has yelled a lot when she feels disrespected, possibly because of how she feels about herself these days.

Had a ball with Adeline last week! Have to do the girls trips more often! ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s comment that she felt Peggy may have crossed the line? Are you surprised that Meghan kept her cool during that scene?

