Here’s Why Robert Pattinson Needed Therapy After The Success Of ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson recently opened up about his life in the spotlight and how Twilight changed it change him forever. But did it change his life for the better? Not necessarily. Yes, he instantly became an international superstar, but the negative aspects of fame outweighed the positive ones, according to the Good Time actor.

He appears on the September 2017 cover of GQ magazine, and inside he reveals he went to therapy following the success of the films. He also dishes on how the paparazzi have permanently affected the way he conducts himself during interviews.

Pattinson revealed that it was during a therapy session a few years ago that his therapist commented on the fact that he was good at “talking without saying anything.” Now, he uses that skill during all of his interviews. Why? So that he’s not labeled a liar. It’s also why his GQ cover story has no mention of his breakup with Kristen Stewart, nor does it include any details about his current relationship with fiancée, FKA Twigs.

“I want to be misunderstood. People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they’re constantly creating who they think you are. If you do something that contradicts that, or if you do something which goes out of that box, then you can look like a liar or something like that.”

This is perhaps why Pattinson has stayed away from big films and has chosen roles that he can “disappear” into. After Twilight, he’s done smaller independent films like The Rover and Cosmopolis.

He admits that during the height of the Twilight phenomenon, he would go through extreme measures to evade the paparazzi. He would ride in trunks of cars to avoid being seen or ask his friends to call a bunch of Ubers — while he traded outfits with them — so that photographers wouldn’t know which car he got into.

He also recalls the time he drove around for hours so that the paparazzi wouldn’t follow him home and figure out where his new house was.

Pattinson remembers one photographer telling him, “My boss says I can’t come back until I know where your new house is. Sorry, man.”

After a while, his tactics worked because the paparazzi stopped following him.

“There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily. But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can’t really be bothered to put the effort in.”

It sounds like a lot of work! Earlier this week, Pattinson was photographed having dinner with Katy Perry. He immediately squashed any rumors by confirming that he and FKA Twigs are engaged.

