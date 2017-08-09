Erika Girardi Reacts To Eileen Davidson’s Exit From ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Erika Girardi will miss Eileen Davidson during filming on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 8.

Weeks after Davidson confirmed her exit from the series, revealing that her schedule doesn’t allow her much time for filming on the popular Bravo TV reality series, Erika Girardi spoke highly of her former co-star.

“Eileen is one of the most understanding, kind, and giving human beings I’ve ever met — and what you see on TV is what you get. She’s lovely,” the Daily Dish, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on August 8.

Eileen Davidson joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its fifth season alongside Lisa Rinna. At the time, the two soap actresses were brought to the show to replace Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia, who were each featured on the show for just one season.

One year after Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna joined the show, Erika Girardi was brought to the series in a full-time role as a friend of Yolanda Hadid. However, the following season, Hadid announced that she would be leaving the show amid struggles with Lyme disease, which had become a hot topic for her co-stars.

A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

During Erika Girardi and Eileen Davidson’s time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they formed a close friendship with one another and Girardi was ultimately invited to join Davidson in a guest-starring role on The Young and the Restless.

Hot Night in Vegas! A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Erika Girardi confirmed her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8 in June and one month later, she and her co-stars, including former Real Housewives stars Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer, traveled to Las Vegas together with Teddi Jo Mellencamp, who is rumored to be joining the show in a full or part-time role.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Dorit Kemsley, tune into the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year on Bravo TV.

A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Richie Knapp/Bravo]