‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Actress Camryn Grimes Responds To A Fan Upset Over Mariah And Tessa Same-Sex Relationship

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that the budding same-sex relationship between Mariah and Tessa will likely progress in the coming weeks, despite the fact that some fans of the CBS soap opera are upset about it.

Many fans were shocked when The Young and the Restless writers introduced a new dimension to the friendship between Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and her singer friend Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) on the August 3 episode of the daytime soap.

Mariah and Tessa shared an intimate moment that led to an unexpected passionate kiss.

The storyline suggesting that Maria and Tessa are heading into Y&R’s first lesbian relationship has proved very controversial among fans. Many fans have voiced their disapproval of the idea, while others have welcomed it. The conflict of views among fans has sparked debates on multiple online forums and on social media.

Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless, recently took to Twitter to thank fans who have reacted positively to her recent role as Mariah.

“So many of you are giving me life! Your strength is power, progress, and potential. And I love you.”

So many of you are GIVING ME LIFE!! Your strength is power, progress & potential. And I love you. ❤️ #YR ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/w3Q7ZXg5Ww — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) August 3, 2017

Grimes’ tweet was retweeted by co-star Cait Fairbanks, who is playing Tessa. Fairbanks added her own comments to Grimes’.

“Honored by the reaction of today’s episode. Feeling the passion of the fans is very exciting. Thank you.”

Camryn Grimes (the Young and the Restless) #hollywoodchristmasparade pic.twitter.com/vVcTjvtIGf — Reel Gay TV (@reelgaytv) November 28, 2016

Although Mariah at first chose to address only The Young and the Restless fans who have reacted positively to the novelty of a same-sex relationship on the daytime soap, she eventually could not ignore those fans who are clearly upset with the ongoing introduction of a lesbian couple to their favorite TV show.

‘The Young And The Restless’ News: Camryn Grimes To Appear In TNT’s New Drama ‘Animal Kingdom’ https://t.co/XyCy7Eoxg7 — HH Group (@HH_Group) May 25, 2016

One fan who was particularly upset threatened that viewers may boycott the show if Mariah and Tessa continue with their lesbian relationship. The viewer suggested that Camryn’s time on The Young and the Restless will come to an end very soon if her character enters into a lesbian relationship.

“You know once the writers of YR pair you up as a L your time on YR will end.”

Grimes responded.

“I managed to last 20 years and one death… I’ll take my chances.”

I managed to last 20 years and one death… I'll take my chances. ???????? https://t.co/krGbHI4nPM — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) August 7, 2017

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Grimes career on The Young and the Restless stared in 1997 when she portrayed Cassie, Nick and Sharon’s daughter. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress when she was only 10 years old.

The character, Cassie, was killed off in 2005, although she continued to make occasional appearances as Cassie’s ghost.

She finally returned in 2014 as Cassie’s twin, Mariah Copeland.

Mariah eventually struck a friendship with Tessa Porter, a young woman of uncertain provenance. However, with the growing romantic involvement of Mariah and Tessa, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease shocking revelations about Tessa’s past in the coming weeks.

Fans who are upset about Y&R writers’ decision to explore the subject of same-sex relationships will likely have to get used to it in the long run. A compelling reason, according to some fans, why Y&R should explore the subject is that times are changing and the show is currently the only daytime soap without Gay, Lesbian, or more broadly, LGBTQ characters.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]