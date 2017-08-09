Meghan King Edmonds Calls Kelly Dodd Nasty: Friendship Currently Fractured?

Meghan King Edmonds was the one who brought Kelly Dodd onto The Real Housewives of Orange County last year because she felt that Kelly would be a great addition to the show. She didn’t realize that Kelly had quite the potty mouth and would get herself into trouble with her co-stars. King Edmonds was shocked to see the words that Dodd would use in arguments with her co-stars, and it is possible that Kelly was to blame for Heather Dubrow’s decision to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year. As for King Edmonds’ friendship with Kelly, things have changed a bit. The two used to be friendly with one another, but accusations of cheating have changed all of this.

According to a new Bravo report, Meghan King Edmonds reveals that she doesn’t recognize who Kelly is today. The two used to be able to talk about anything, but after Meghan asked Kelly about rumors of a boyfriend, Kelly fought back, accusing Meghan’s husband of cheating on her. Now, King Edmonds is speaking out about her fractured friendship with Kelly. While they can speak to one another, Meghan admits that things will never be the same between them again.

Meghan King Edmonds doesn’t think that Kelly thinks about what she says until she has said it. King Edmonds reveals that she would never be able to say the words that Kelly does. Of course, she claims that she would never be able to accuse someone’s husband of cheating on them unless she had evidence. These days, Meghan may not be able to trust Kelly, as she can lash out with just about anything that’s hurtful. That’s not what a friend does, according to Meghan. As for Kelly, she claims that King Edmonds is trying to start trouble with her and is using her to stir the pot. No word on where Meghan heard the boyfriend rumor that started it all, but she quickly got over the cheating accusation.

“I got over it in the same way that she thought I got over it. She thinks I got over it like, moved on, the end. But the way I got over it is like ‘Kelly, you’re not affecting me, you’re not hurting me but I will never view you the same because you intentionally tried to hurt me because you didn’t like what I said to you,'” Meghan explains, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ words about Kelly? Are you surprised that she’s speaking out about Kelly and their fractured friendship?

